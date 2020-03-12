Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC annual meeting in Dubai to be conducted via video conference

By
ICC annual meeting in Dubai to be conducted via video conference after the Coronavirus outbreak.
ICC annual meeting in Dubai to be conducted via video conference after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dubai, January 12: The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus, the ICC Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only," the ICC media release stated.

The full meetings of various committees will be held in May. "The Board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May.

"This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority," it further stated.

More ICC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: icc dubai coronavirus cricket bcci
Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 23:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue