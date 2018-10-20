Cricket

ICC approves new qualification pathway for Cricket World Cup

By
ICC sets a new qualification pathway for Cricket World Cup
ICC sets a new qualification pathway for Cricket World Cup

Bengaluru, October 20: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday unanimously approved a new ICC Men's Cricket World Cup qualification pathway at the conclusion of a week of meetings in Singapore.

From 2019, a new simplified 50 over league-based qualification structure for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, will be introduced that will see the amount of cricket played as part of the Road to India 2023 rise to 372 matches across a 2-3 year qualification period.

In the interests of growing the game globally through the shortest format, the ICC also agreed to relax the criterion for entry to both men's and women's teams in the World T20 qualification pathway. To enter the pathway, Members now only require eight unique domestic teams playing a minimum of five matches over the last two years, as opposed to 10 previously. Additionally, the entry fee for each Member to participate has been abolished.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "The new structure significantly increases the number of matches and competitive playing opportunities for our Members as well as shortening the whole qualification process to two and a half years, when previously it was six. There is a clear pathway now for teams looking to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"T20, which is our global growth vehicle, already has a qualification structure in place and by removing the participation fee and lowering the entry levels we're making it even easier for more Members to qualify in the future."

Women's Qualification

It was confirmed that there will be a qualifying event in all five ICC regions with the top team in each region progressing to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier/ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier. This changes the qualification to the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup which will now see the hosts plus the top four teams from the ICC Women's Championship qualify directly whilst the bottom three teams in that competition will join Bangladesh, Ireland and the five regional winners in the Qualifier.

Additionally, it was confirmed that there will be an expansion of the ICC Women's Championship to 10 teams in the next edition, meaning all ODI sides will compete in the league.

Event naming

As part of the ICC's ongoing commitment to growing the women's game and providing an inclusive environment, the Board unanimously approved a subtle but important change to the naming conventions of ICC events.

1. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

2. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

3. ICC Men's World T20

4. ICC Women's World T20

Umpire Panel Composition

The ICC Board also approved the composition of the ICC Umpire Selection Panel. The panel will comprise Geoff Allardice, ICC GM - Cricket, Ranjan Madugalle, ICC Chief Referee, David Boon, ICC Referee and Sanjay Manjrekar, Broadcaster.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
