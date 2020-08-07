Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India to host 2021 T20 WC, Australia to organise event in 2022; ICC Women's WC 2021 shifted to 2022

By

New Delhi, Aug 7: India will host the next year's T20 World Cup while Australia will get the chance to organise the tournament in 2020, a decision was taken by International Business Corporation, the business development wing of the ICC on Friday (August 7).

In another significant move, the global cricketing body also postponed the ICC Women's World Cup 2021, scheduled in New Zealand between February 6 and March 7 to 2022. This year's World T20 which was supposed to be held in October-November has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting upon the development, Indian women's cricket team's ODI skipper, Mithali Raj tweeted: "There's always a positive to take out of any situation, in this case too, I say more time for planning and preparations. Same vision, same goal #WorldCup2022."

The heads of BCCI and Cricket Australia connected virtually to discuss the issue of hosting of two T20 World Cups in the next two years.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah along with CA's Earl Eddings and Nick Hockley, reportedly, reached a consensus on the hosting of 2021 and 2022 editions.

The 2021 T20 WC will be held in October-November, with final scheduled on November 14. The 2022 T20 WC, which will be held in Australia in October-November and final scheduled on November 13.

"The main agenda of the meeting is scheduling of ICC tournaments including the women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year. It is expected that some decisions will be taken," an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity earlier.

The ICC World T20 which was scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 this year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making way for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), to be held from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 20:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue