ICC clears Kraigg Brathwaite's action

Bengaluru, September 20: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday (September 20) cleared the bowling action of West Indies off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite, who had been reported last month.

An independent assessment of Brathwaite's bowling action was performed at the Loughborough testing centre in England on August 31.

"The bowling action of Windies off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite has been found to be legal, and the player can continue bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC said the amount of elbow extension in Brathwaite's deliveries was well within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the world body's regulations.

Brathwaite was reported during the first Test against England at Edgbaston last month.
The 24-year-old has played 40 Tests, grabbing 12 wickets so far. His 10 ODI appearances have fetched him just a solitary scalp.

