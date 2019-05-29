ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni is the worst dancer in Team India, says Ravindra Jadeja

In a video recorded for the ICC, the Saurashtra cricketer revealed who according to him is the worst dancer in the dressing room, who is addicted to taking selfies and who loves romantic comedies.

Team India are preparing for the premier event in England and the Rajkot-based cricketer threw some light on the good and bad habits of his teammates. In a video posted by ICC on its official Twitter handle, Jadeja could be seen getting candid and sharing some dressing room secrets of his team. He goes on from revealing the worst dancer to the player who googles himself most.

Rohit Sharma gets candid

According to Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan is the biggest selfie addict in the team while former captain MS Dhoni is the worst dancer in the side. The left-handed batsman also revealed that pacer Jasprit Bumrah loves romantic comedies a lot while Yuzvendra Chahal is obsessed with searching him on the internet.

Earlier on Tuesday (May 28), young KL Rahul and old guard MS Dhoni slammed brilliant centuries as India bounced back from a disappointing outing in their previous World Cup warm-up game with a stunning 95-run victory in their last warm-up match over Bangladesh.

After being put into bat India posted an imposing 359/7 against Bangladesh in their second ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up game here on Tuesday (May 28).

Rahul ended the debate for number four spot with his sublime century before the talented batsman was dismissed for 108 while veteran Dhoni notched up a fine ton off 73 deliveries. The duo added 164 runs between them and punished Bangladesh bowlers in the middle overs.