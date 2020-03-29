ICC hails World T20 hero-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit in fight against coronavirus

Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police and is currently involved in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000.

Covid-19: BCCI to contribute Rs 51 crores to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund

"In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," the ICC tweeted on Saturday (March 28) along with Joginder's photos as a cricketer and cop.

Joginder became a household name after he bowled a match-winning over in the 2007 World Cup Final. The 36-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007. He joined the police service after retirement from the game. The pandemic has so far claimed over 30,000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

The cricketing fraternity has come forward to contribute towards strengthening the nation's disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens.

The BCCI on Saturday (March 28) joined hands with the rest of the nation in the fight against the deadly pandemic as president Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

Former India cricketer and captain Sachin Tendulkar have donated Rs 50 lakh. India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 10 lakh) and Suresh Raina (Rs 52 lakh) have also made their contributions.