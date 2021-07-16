ICC T20 World Cup 2021: 'Every India cricketer dreams to play in India-Pakistan game,' says Robin Uthappa

The tournament is scheduled to be held between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in India but was moved out of the country due to an expected third wave of the coronavirus.

To the surprise of fans, arch-rivals India and Pakistan were placed in the same group in the Super 12 stage after the ICC announced the pools for the flagship event. India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 along with World Test Championship winners New Zealand and Afghanistan. Group 1 comprises defending champions West Indies, former winners England, Australia and South Africa.

Former India batsman Uthappa, who was part of India's 2007 T20 WC winning side when the Men In Blue defeated Pakistan in the finals, highlighted the significance of an India-Pakistan clash during a World Cup.

"It just brings out so many emotions, expectations and people always look forward to it. I think any cricketer who has played in the past or anyone who looks to play for India is always looking forward to an India-Pakistan game. Because it brings out a lot of emotions - at least for the people who watch the game, more than the people playing it," Uthappa told broadcaster Star Sports.

Meanwhile, on ICC T20 World Cup Special show on Star Sports, former India batsmen Gautam Gambhir stressed India should get rid of its obsession with 2007 and 2011 World Cup wins.

Gambhir, who played crucial knocks with the bat in both the finals for India, said on the Star Sports show, "It was special (being a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad), but I have forgotten about it. To be honest, India needs to move on from that. 2007, it's what, more than 13 years ago and I think we need to get rid of this obsession of 2007 and 2011." Uthappa agreed with Gambhir's view and claimed since the Indian side achieved glory in 2007, they know that is achievable.