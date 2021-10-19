ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs

Berrington, Davey guide Scotland to 17-run win over PNG in T20 World Cup, inch closer to Super 12s

Opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-century before co-hosts Oman bowled out Bangladesh for 153.

In response, Oman could only manage 127 for nine in 20 overs.

Opting to bat in a must game win, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.

Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29) shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum. Pacers Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Kaleemullah (2/30) and Bilal Khan (3/18) shared eight wickets while left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood (1/17) accounted for one.

Earlier in the day, Richie Berrington slammed a stroke-filled 70 while Josh Davey snapped four wickets as Scotland inched closer to the Super 12s with a comfortable 17-run win over Papua New Guinea in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 153 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 42; Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Bilal Khan (3/18). Oman 127/9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 40; Mustafizur Raham 4/36).