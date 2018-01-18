ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India hold upper hand against Zimbabwe

Mount Maunganui, January 18: Having secured a quarterfinal berth, India will be aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take on Zimbabwe in the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday (January 18).

A win against Australia and demolition of Papua New Guinea have put India in a comfortable position and they can experiment a bit before the knockout stage.

The only test for the Indians was their tournament-opener against Australia and they won that match by 100 runs.

Indian fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagrakoti and Shivam Mavi have impressed with their pace so far and it remains to be seen if coach Rahul Dravid fields them again or keeps them fresh for the quarter-finals.

Vidarbha bowler Aditya Thakare, called as a cover for an injured Ishan Porel, might get a chance in that scenario.

India's bowling unit has looked in complete control with left-arm spinner Anukul Roy complementing his pace colleagues well.

India's top-order batsmen, led by skipper Prithvi Shaw, are also in sublime form and are yet to be tested. They are expected to make merry against Zimbabwe's attack, plundered by the Australians during their seven-wicket win.

Barring an upset win for Zimbabwe, India and Australia will progress to the quarterfinals from Group B.

India will top the Group with their third win a row and will be followed by Australia, who have two wins from three matches.

India have not lost to Zimbabwe in any of the four matches so far, with the first contested way back in 2005 during the Afro-Asian Under-19 Cup.

Teams (From): India: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Zimbabwe: Liam Roche (Captain), Robert Chimhinya, Jonathan Connolly, Alistair Frost, Taun Harrison, Wesley Madhevere, Tanunurwa Makoni, Donald Mlambo, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Nkosilatu Nunu, Kieran Robinson, Jayden Schadendorf and Milton Shumba.

Match starts at 06:30am IST