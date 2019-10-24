ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 schedule announced: India take on Sri Lanka in their opening game

Four-time champions India have been included in Group A alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-timers Japan. The biennial ICC event will start on January 17. India will take on Japan and New Zealand on January 21 and 24 respectively in the 16-team tournament, the final of which is scheduled for February 9.

Last edition's runner-up and three-time champion Australia will take on West Indies in Group B opening encounter that also features England and debutants Nigeria. Group C will see Pakistan battle alongside Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Scotland.

Hosts South Africa will play their opening match against Afghanistan on January 17. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada are the other teams in Group D. The 13th edition of the tournament will see the second phase dividing the teams into Super League and Plate tournaments.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship, the ICC. The JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom will host two Super League quarterfinals, both semi-finals and the final.

Some of the world's best players have showcased their talent at previous editions of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup including top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, top-ranked ODI and T20I batsman Virat Kohli, England Test captain Joe Root andNew Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

South Africa have seen several top players like Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada make it big in international cricket after first catching the eye during U19 World Cups.

Other players to have featured in past editions include Brian Lara (West Indies), Michael Atherton (England), Michael Clarke (Australia), Virender Sehwag (India) Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).

Pakistan have won the title twice while England, South Africa and the West Indies have won once each.

The top 11 full Members in the last edition in New Zealand and the five regional champions, who have qualified for the event, will also play warm-up matches from 12-15 January in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada.