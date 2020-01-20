Cricket
ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Team India's Full Schedule, Venue, Timings at U19 World Cup in South Africa

Image Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi, Jan 20: Defending champions India started their campaign in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which is being held in South Africa, with a big win over Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 19).

Under the leadership of Priyam Garg, the Indian colts would be looking to lift their fifth World Cup title. India are placed in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Japan and hosts New Zealand in the biennial event.

Here is India's full schedule at U19 World Cup 2020:

Date: January 19 (1.30 pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Match #7 - India Won by 90 runs

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 21 (1.30 pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Japan U19, Match #11

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 24 (1.30 pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs New Zealand U19, Match #20

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

India U19 squad: Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
