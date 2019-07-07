ICC WC 2019: India players' report card after the league phase

1. Rohit Sharma -- 10/10

With five hundreds and a fifty from 8 matches, Rohit has 647 runs at an average of 92.42 and at a strike rate of 98.77. He is just a stone's throw away from the record of Sachin Tendulkar (676) and Mathew Hayden (658) as the highest run-getter in a single World Cup. Right now, he seems an unstoppable force.

2. KL Rahul -- 7/10

He has made 360 runs at 51.42 in this WC and has exploited the promotion as opener in the absence of injured Dhawan, notching up a fifty and a hundred in that slot. Hopefully, he has turned a corner after a turmoil-filled year. And he has given an ideal company to Rohit.

3. Shikhar Dhawan -- 6/10

Dhawan played just two matches in this WC and notched up a hundred against Australia while playing with a fractured left thumb, the root cause of his absence from this tournament. But that was enough for him to prove his affinity towards ICC tournaments.

4. Virat Kohli -- 8/10

The standard Kohli has set has been so hight that it made to look his numhers modest in this World Cup. With any other batsmen, 442 runs from 8 matches at 63.14, strike rate of 95.05, would have been gold. But he has not converted any of those five fifties to 100 but has captained the team well. Hopefully, a big knock is coming in the semis.

5. MS Dhoni -- 6/10

The veteran till now had a rather middling World Cup, especially with the bat. He also had to cope flak for slow batting and inability to rotate the strike. Dhoni has somewhat redeemed his efforts behind the wicket effecting four dismissals against Sri Lanka.

6. Kedar Jadhav -- 4/10

Jadhav, who came the tag of all-rounder, had a rather colourless World Cup, though not entirely of his own fault. He either did not get a chance to bat or was pushed behind Hardik Pandya. And he was not really asked to bowl too. The only decent outing came against Afghanistan when he made a fifty.

7. Hardik Pandya -- 7/10

Pandya has taken 9 wickets from 8 matches and scored 194 runs at 32.33 and at a T20 strike-rate of 139.56. He has chipped in with wickets and runs at important junctures and on four occasions completed 10 overs without too much damage.

8. Ravindra Jadeja -- 5/10

Jadeja played only one match in this WC and he plucked one wicket in tight 10 overs against Sri Lanka. But otherwise, he made his presence felt with couple of wonderful catches coming in as substitute. His catch to dismiss Jason Roy of England will be considered as one of the best in the tournament.

9.Vijay Shankar -- 4/10

Vijay was India's preferred name at No 4 until a toe injury ended his World Cup. His biggest contribution came in the match against Pakistan when he picked up the wicket of Imam ul Haq to end a burgeoning alliance.

10. Rishabh Pant -- 5/10

Pant came in as a replacement for Dhawan and played couple of good knocks of 32 and 48 to underline his potential. And he may be looking to go bigger against New Zealand in the semis. But he should learn the art of spending time at crease.

11. Dinesh Karthik -- 4/10

Karthik, the senior most member of the side, played just two matches and did not produce anything to note with the bat. He can be happy about the fact that finally he appeared for India in a World Cup match despite being around during the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 editions.

12. Jasprit Bumrah -- 10/10

Bumrah has taken 17 wickets from 8 matches at an economy of 4.48 and at an enviable average of 19.52. He has not leaked runs and picked up wickets at regular intervals. The tag of world's best white ball bowler sits easy on him.

13. Mohammed Shami -- 8/10

Shami has taken 14 wickets from four matches with five-wicket haul and a hat-trick against Afghanistan. It required an injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for him to enter the 11 but used the chance to the hilt. The only blot on his outings was his tendency to leak runs in the death overs. He might just come back for the semis after getting a rest against Sri Lanka.

14. Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- 6/10

Bhuvneshwar played 5 matches in the tournmaent after a hamstring injury curtailed his participation. He has taken seven wickets but has given away runs at 5.42 per over and he would be eager to pull things back a little in the semis.

15. Yuzvendra Chahal -- 6/10

Chahal has taken 11 wickets from 7 matches but has coneded 5.92 runs per over, the most by an Indian bowler in this World Cup. But the leg-spinner has taken some key wickets to help India get over the line.

16. Kuldeep Yadav -- 5/10

The chinaman bowler has not blazed the tournament while taking 6 wickets seven outings. But he was reasonably successful in holding the batsmen from having free run in the middle overs. The slowness of English pitches too has been a reason for his relatively less effectiveness. But he bowled a beautiful delivery to dismiss Babar Azam of Pakistan.