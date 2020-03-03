ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Brett Lee reveals why Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side can make it to maiden final

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side topped the group stage with four wins in as many games and play their semifinal here on Thursday (March 5).

"They've never reached the final but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before. They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball," Lee was quoted as saying by ICC.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka: Shafali given freedom to play natural game: Harmanpreet Kaur

"We've always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day."

Only a special effort from their opponents can stop India from reaching their maiden final, feels Lee. They'll go into the semi-finals full of confidence and it will take an excellent team to stop them from reaching the Final."

Talking more about Shafali, who has got 47, 46, 39, and 29 so far, Lee backed the teen sensation to make a bigger score in the semifinal.

"Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she's brought fearless energy to India's batting and been brilliant to watch. "You feel she can go even bigger as well - she hasn't reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers.

"We saw from the opener against Australia just how good India can be, and it's no surprise they've continued that form to top Group A," he added.

Talking about other semi-finalists Australia, South Africa and England, the former cricketer said, "England's experienced pair of Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver have shown just how class they are. From ball one, the pair have been exceptional with more runs than anyone in the tournament.

"With Sciver, scoring three half-centuries in four matches is top consistency - and her ability to play all around the ground really stands her out."

Lee said England will have to expect a better show from their batters in the knock-out stage.

"England have fought well to come back from the South Africa loss but they'll still be looking for more of their batters to contribute."

Lee also had a word of praise for young English spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn and said, "I've been very impressed with their spinners as well - Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn are both very young but they've shown their class in this tournament. Australian pitches aren't always easy for spinners but the two have worked excellently in tandem, and it bodes very well for England in the years to come, as well as in the knockout stages."

The right-arm pacer opined that the South African side couldn't be taken lightly and they would like going as the underdogs into the semis for they are capable of upsets.

"But you also can't discount South Africa, either. They were probably underdogs heading into the tournament but they seem to relish going under the radar. In Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk, they've got a great blend in their openers and the captain has shown how well she can lead in all areas.

"Their first win over England shouldn't be overlooked, and they've shown how much they've learnt since the last World Cup. And as a former fast bowler, I've really enjoyed watching Shabnim Ismail - a few steam in quite like she does and having her pace always offers a point of difference in a bowling attack.

Lee further added, "Australia have historically led the way but one thing this tournament has shown is how much stronger the teams around them are. The quality throughout has been exceptional - and I can see that getting better and better in what will be a wonderful two days of matches in Sydney and Melbourne."