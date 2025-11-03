ICC Women’s World Cup Winners, Runner-Ups List; Most Runs, Wickets, Centuries & Sixes in Tournament History

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3: History was made at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Sunday (November 2) as India Women lifted their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India produced a commanding all-round display to outclass Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa. Having posted 298 in 50 overs after being put in to bat, the hosts bowled the Proteas out for 246 to seal a historic victory, marking the first time in 25 years that the tournament has seen a new champion.
This edition also marked a milestone, the first final not featuring Australia or England in modern times, symbolising the growing depth and competitiveness of women’s cricket.
The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, inaugurated in 1973, predates the men’s version by two years. It has evolved from Rachael Heyhoe Flint’s pioneering days to the global phenomenon we see today. Across 13 editions, it has produced countless icons — from Mithali Raj and Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, and Laura Wolvaardt.
Until 2025, the champions’ list was dominated by Australia (7 titles) and England (4 titles), with New Zealand (1) breaking through in 2000. India’s 2025 triumph finally added a new name to that elite list.
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|1973
|England
|Australia
|1978
|Australia
|England
|1982
|Australia
|England
|1988
|Australia
|England
|1993
|England
|New Zealand
|1997
|Australia
|New Zealand
|2000
|New Zealand
|Australia
|2005
|Australia
|India
|2009
|England
|New Zealand
|2013
|Australia
|West Indies
|2017
|England
|India
|2022
|Australia
|England
|2025
|India
|South Africa
After being invited to bat, India’s openers Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) gave the team a flying start. Skipper Deepti Sharma (58) anchored the innings with vital partnerships in the middle-order, taking India to a strong total of 298/8 - the highest score ever in a Women’s World Cup final.
In response, South Africa’s chase was led by Laura Wolvaardt (101) and Tazmin Brits (23), but the Indian bowling attack, led by Deepti Sharma (5/39) and young Shree Charani (1/48) and Shafali Verma (2/36), maintained relentless pressure. The Proteas were bowled out for 246, handing India a 52-run victory and the most emotional triumph in the nation’s women’s cricket history.
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|100s
|50s
|1
|Debbie Hockley
|New Zealand
|1982–2000
|45
|1501
|100*
|42.88
|2
|10
|2
|Laura Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|2017–2025
|24
|1328
|169
|63.23
|2
|12
|3
|Mithali Raj
|India
|2000–2022
|38
|1321
|109
|47.17
|2
|11
|4
|Janette Brittin
|England
|1982–1997
|36
|1299
|138*
|43.30
|4
|3
|5
|Charlotte Edwards
|England
|1997–2013
|30
|1231
|173*
|53.52
|4
|7
Smriti Mandhana became India’s top run-getter in a single edition (434 runs in 2025), surpassing Mithali Raj’s record from 2017.
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Span
|Matches
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Eco
|5W
|1
|Marizanne Kapp
|South Africa
|2009–2025
|31
|44
|5/20
|22.15
|4.46
|2
|2
|Jhulan Goswami
|India
|2005–2022
|34
|43
|4/16
|21.74
|3.45
|0
|3
|Lyn Fullston
|Australia
|1982–1988
|20
|39
|5/27
|11.94
|2.22
|2
|4
|Megan Schutt
|Australia
|2013–2025
|29
|39
|3/40
|26.56
|4.50
|0
|5
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|2022–2025
|16
|37
|6/36
|15.02
|3.92
|1
|Player
|Country
|100s
|Span
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|England
|5
|2017–2025
|Charlotte Edwards
|England
|4
|1997–2013
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|4
|2009–2025
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|3
|2013–2022
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|3
|2017–2025
|Player
|Country
|5W
|Span
|Lyn Fullston
|Australia
|2
|1982–1988
|Anya Shrubsole
|England
|2
|2009–2022
|Marizanne Kapp
|South Africa
|2
|2009–2025
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|1
|2022–2025
|June Menzies
|Australia
|1
|1973
|Player
|Country
|Sixes
|Span
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|33
|2009–2025
|Deandra Dottin
|West Indies
|31
|2009–2022
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|29
|2009–2025
|Lizelle Lee
|South Africa
|24
|2013–2022
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|22
|2017–2025
|Player
|Country
|Fours
|Span
|Laura Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|148
|2017–2025
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|137
|2017–2025
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|135
|2009–2025
|Mithali Raj
|India
|132
|2000–2022
|Tammy Beaumont
|England
|120
|2017–2025
India’s 2025 triumph signifies more than just a title, it heralds a new era for women’s cricket. From Mithali Raj’s calm leadership to Harmanpreet Kaur’s bold captaincy, India’s rise reflects years of transformation supported by the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and improved domestic infrastructure.
Teams like India, South Africa, and New Zealand now pose genuine challenges to traditional giants Australia and England, creating the most balanced competitive landscape in the history of women’s cricket.