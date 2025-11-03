West Ham Demonstrates Potential With Victory Over Newcastle United, According To Jarrod Bowen

Cricket ICC Women's World Cup Winners, Runner-Ups List; Most Runs, Wickets, Centuries & Sixes in Tournament History

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3: History was made at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Sunday (November 2) as India Women lifted their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India produced a commanding all-round display to outclass Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa. Having posted 298 in 50 overs after being put in to bat, the hosts bowled the Proteas out for 246 to seal a historic victory, marking the first time in 25 years that the tournament has seen a new champion.

This edition also marked a milestone, the first final not featuring Australia or England in modern times, symbolising the growing depth and competitiveness of women’s cricket.

From Pioneering Start to Global Dominance

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, inaugurated in 1973, predates the men’s version by two years. It has evolved from Rachael Heyhoe Flint’s pioneering days to the global phenomenon we see today. Across 13 editions, it has produced countless icons — from Mithali Raj and Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, and Laura Wolvaardt.

Until 2025, the champions’ list was dominated by Australia (7 titles) and England (4 titles), with New Zealand (1) breaking through in 2000. India’s 2025 triumph finally added a new name to that elite list.

Year Winner Runner-up 1973 England Australia 1978 Australia England 1982 Australia England 1988 Australia England 1993 England New Zealand 1997 Australia New Zealand 2000 New Zealand Australia 2005 Australia India 2009 England New Zealand 2013 Australia West Indies 2017 England India 2022 Australia England 2025 India South Africa

The 2025 Final: India’s Golden Day

After being invited to bat, India’s openers Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) gave the team a flying start. Skipper Deepti Sharma (58) anchored the innings with vital partnerships in the middle-order, taking India to a strong total of 298/8 - the highest score ever in a Women’s World Cup final.

In response, South Africa’s chase was led by Laura Wolvaardt (101) and Tazmin Brits (23), but the Indian bowling attack, led by Deepti Sharma (5/39) and young Shree Charani (1/48) and Shafali Verma (2/36), maintained relentless pressure. The Proteas were bowled out for 246, handing India a 52-run victory and the most emotional triumph in the nation’s women’s cricket history.

All-Time Top 5 Run-Scorers (1973–2025)

Rank Player Country Span Matches Runs HS Avg 100s 50s 1 Debbie Hockley New Zealand 1982–2000 45 1501 100* 42.88 2 10 2 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 2017–2025 24 1328 169 63.23 2 12 3 Mithali Raj India 2000–2022 38 1321 109 47.17 2 11 4 Janette Brittin England 1982–1997 36 1299 138* 43.30 4 3 5 Charlotte Edwards England 1997–2013 30 1231 173* 53.52 4 7

Smriti Mandhana became India’s top run-getter in a single edition (434 runs in 2025), surpassing Mithali Raj’s record from 2017.

Top 5 Wicket-Takers (All-Time)

Rank Player Country Span Matches Wkts BBI Avg Eco 5W 1 Marizanne Kapp South Africa 2009–2025 31 44 5/20 22.15 4.46 2 2 Jhulan Goswami India 2005–2022 34 43 4/16 21.74 3.45 0 3 Lyn Fullston Australia 1982–1988 20 39 5/27 11.94 2.22 2 4 Megan Schutt Australia 2013–2025 29 39 3/40 26.56 4.50 0 5 Sophie Ecclestone England 2022–2025 16 37 6/36 15.02 3.92 1

Most Centuries

Player Country 100s Span Nat Sciver-Brunt England 5 2017–2025 Charlotte Edwards England 4 1997–2013 Suzie Bates New Zealand 4 2009–2025 Meg Lanning Australia 3 2013–2022 Harmanpreet Kaur India 3 2017–2025

Most Five-Wicket Hauls

Player Country 5W Span Lyn Fullston Australia 2 1982–1988 Anya Shrubsole England 2 2009–2022 Marizanne Kapp South Africa 2 2009–2025 Sophie Ecclestone England 1 2022–2025 June Menzies Australia 1 1973

Boundary Hitters: Sixes & Fours

Player Country Sixes Span Harmanpreet Kaur India 33 2009–2025 Deandra Dottin West Indies 31 2009–2022 Sophie Devine New Zealand 29 2009–2025 Lizelle Lee South Africa 24 2013–2022 Smriti Mandhana India 22 2017–2025

Player Country Fours Span Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 148 2017–2025 Smriti Mandhana India 137 2017–2025 Suzie Bates New Zealand 135 2009–2025 Mithali Raj India 132 2000–2022 Tammy Beaumont England 120 2017–2025

The New Era of Women’s Cricket

India’s 2025 triumph signifies more than just a title, it heralds a new era for women’s cricket. From Mithali Raj’s calm leadership to Harmanpreet Kaur’s bold captaincy, India’s rise reflects years of transformation supported by the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and improved domestic infrastructure.

Teams like India, South Africa, and New Zealand now pose genuine challenges to traditional giants Australia and England, creating the most balanced competitive landscape in the history of women’s cricket.