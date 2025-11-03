English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

ICC Women’s World Cup Winners, Runner-Ups List; Most Runs, Wickets, Centuries & Sixes in Tournament History

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3: History was made at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Sunday (November 2) as India Women lifted their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India produced a commanding all-round display to outclass Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa. Having posted 298 in 50 overs after being put in to bat, the hosts bowled the Proteas out for 246 to seal a historic victory, marking the first time in 25 years that the tournament has seen a new champion.

ICC Women s World Cup Winners Runner-Ups List Most Runs Wickets Centuries amp amp Sixes in Tournament History

This edition also marked a milestone, the first final not featuring Australia or England in modern times, symbolising the growing depth and competitiveness of women’s cricket.

From Pioneering Start to Global Dominance

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, inaugurated in 1973, predates the men’s version by two years. It has evolved from Rachael Heyhoe Flint’s pioneering days to the global phenomenon we see today. Across 13 editions, it has produced countless icons — from Mithali Raj and Ellyse Perry to Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, and Laura Wolvaardt.

Until 2025, the champions’ list was dominated by Australia (7 titles) and England (4 titles), with New Zealand (1) breaking through in 2000. India’s 2025 triumph finally added a new name to that elite list.

Year Winner Runner-up
1973 England Australia
1978 Australia England
1982 Australia England
1988 Australia England
1993 England New Zealand
1997 Australia New Zealand
2000 New Zealand Australia
2005 Australia India
2009 England New Zealand
2013 Australia West Indies
2017 England India
2022 Australia England
2025 India South Africa

The 2025 Final: India’s Golden Day

After being invited to bat, India’s openers Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) gave the team a flying start. Skipper Deepti Sharma (58) anchored the innings with vital partnerships in the middle-order, taking India to a strong total of 298/8 - the highest score ever in a Women’s World Cup final.

In response, South Africa’s chase was led by Laura Wolvaardt (101) and Tazmin Brits (23), but the Indian bowling attack, led by Deepti Sharma (5/39) and young Shree Charani (1/48) and Shafali Verma (2/36), maintained relentless pressure. The Proteas were bowled out for 246, handing India a 52-run victory and the most emotional triumph in the nation’s women’s cricket history.

All-Time Top 5 Run-Scorers (1973–2025)

Rank Player Country Span Matches Runs HS Avg 100s 50s
1 Debbie Hockley New Zealand 1982–2000 45 1501 100* 42.88 2 10
2 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 2017–2025 24 1328 169 63.23 2 12
3 Mithali Raj India 2000–2022 38 1321 109 47.17 2 11
4 Janette Brittin England 1982–1997 36 1299 138* 43.30 4 3
5 Charlotte Edwards England 1997–2013 30 1231 173* 53.52 4 7

Smriti Mandhana became India’s top run-getter in a single edition (434 runs in 2025), surpassing Mithali Raj’s record from 2017.

Top 5 Wicket-Takers (All-Time)

Rank Player Country Span Matches Wkts BBI Avg Eco 5W
1 Marizanne Kapp South Africa 2009–2025 31 44 5/20 22.15 4.46 2
2 Jhulan Goswami India 2005–2022 34 43 4/16 21.74 3.45 0
3 Lyn Fullston Australia 1982–1988 20 39 5/27 11.94 2.22 2
4 Megan Schutt Australia 2013–2025 29 39 3/40 26.56 4.50 0
5 Sophie Ecclestone England 2022–2025 16 37 6/36 15.02 3.92 1

Most Centuries

Player Country 100s Span
Nat Sciver-Brunt England 5 2017–2025
Charlotte Edwards England 4 1997–2013
Suzie Bates New Zealand 4 2009–2025
Meg Lanning Australia 3 2013–2022
Harmanpreet Kaur India 3 2017–2025

Most Five-Wicket Hauls

Player Country 5W Span
Lyn Fullston Australia 2 1982–1988
Anya Shrubsole England 2 2009–2022
Marizanne Kapp South Africa 2 2009–2025
Sophie Ecclestone England 1 2022–2025
June Menzies Australia 1 1973

Boundary Hitters: Sixes & Fours

Player Country Sixes Span
Harmanpreet Kaur India 33 2009–2025
Deandra Dottin West Indies 31 2009–2022
Sophie Devine New Zealand 29 2009–2025
Lizelle Lee South Africa 24 2013–2022
Smriti Mandhana India 22 2017–2025
Player Country Fours Span
Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 148 2017–2025
Smriti Mandhana India 137 2017–2025
Suzie Bates New Zealand 135 2009–2025
Mithali Raj India 132 2000–2022
Tammy Beaumont England 120 2017–2025

The New Era of Women’s Cricket

India’s 2025 triumph signifies more than just a title, it heralds a new era for women’s cricket. From Mithali Raj’s calm leadership to Harmanpreet Kaur’s bold captaincy, India’s rise reflects years of transformation supported by the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and improved domestic infrastructure.

Teams like India, South Africa, and New Zealand now pose genuine challenges to traditional giants Australia and England, creating the most balanced competitive landscape in the history of women’s cricket.

Story first published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 1:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 3, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out