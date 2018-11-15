ICC Women's World T20: South Africa lose 28-9 in Windies defeat; SL edge Bangladesh by 25 runs

Chasing a target of paltry 108, South Africa women appeared on track at 48-1 just over halfway through their innings in Group A encounter. But the Protea women incredibly lost 28-9 on their way to be stunned by the Windies.

SA women were stunningly bowled out for 76 as the Windies defended their 107-7 to claim their second win from as many games.

Saint Lucia is LOUD after a couple of quick wickets!

Scores & video ➡️ https://t.co/XmZFAlDHa7 #WT20

Stafanie Taylor - who led West Indies to the 2016 title - was the hero, taking 4-12, as only Marizanne Kapp (26) and Lizelle Lee (24) were able to reach double figures for South Africa.

With the match drifting away from the Windies, @stafanie07 brought herself into the attack and turned the match on its head. Career-best T20I figures of 4/12 sent the South Africans into a spin and the hosts to the top of the group 👊 #WT20 #WIvSA

Sri Lanka edge Bangladesh:

The day's other game saw Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 25 runs for their first victory of the tournament in what was another low-scoring game of the day.

Sri Lanka struggled against the Bangladesh bowling attack to post just 97/7 in their 20 overs but came back strongly through their pacers to complete a 25-run win.

Bowling first, Bangladesh kept it tight in the Powerplay. Jahanara Alam picked up a wicket in the very first ball with a peach and came back later to dismiss the experienced Shashikala Siriwardene to finish with figures of 3/21.

It's high 🖐s all round for @OfficialSLC who go joint-top of Group A, at least for the time being! #WT20

Siriwardene looked the most comfortable of the Sri Lankan batters, showing intent and top scoring with 31 off 33, while Nilakshi de Silva's cameo at the end took their total just short of three figures.

Sri Lanka's pacers responded fiercely. Bangladesh too lost a wicket in the first ball, although a review might have saved them, as Udeshika Prabodani began proceedings with a double-wicket maiden.

A confident showing with the bat and a bowling display as economical as it was damaging, Shashikala Siriwardana is our Player of the Match 👏🇱🇰

The batters just couldn't break free and half the side was back in the hut for 36. Seven Sri Lankan players took the ball, and six finished with at least a wicket.

This match is the first time in Women's T20Is that a wicket has been taken on the first ball of both innings! 😲#SLvBAN #WT20 #howzstat

Bangladesh, who have lost all three of their games so far, play South Africa in their last game of the group stage. Sri Lanka next play the Windies on 16 November.

