ICC World Cup 2019: Afghan captain threatens to leave presses midway when asked about fight at restaurant

The Gulbadin Naib-led side is yet to register a win in the quadrennial event as they've lost all their five games in the tournament so far. Their latest defeat against hosts England could be termed as the most humiliating one as they were hammered by Eoin Morgan and band by 150 runs at the Old Trafford.

First Afghanistan bowlers were taken to the cleaners by England batsmen as the men in light blue scored a mammoth 397/6 and in response they could only muster 247/8 in complete 50 overs on a belter of a track.

As if to add insult to the injury, Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan - who has never been hit for more than a couple of sixes in his ODI career - was hammered for 11 of them with seven of them hit by the English captain Morgan alone.

Rashid ended up producing the most expensive numbers from a bowler in a World Cup game as he conceded 110 from his 9 overs and remained wicketless.

If the on-field humiliation wasn't enough, Afghan captain Naib courted a controversy during the press conference when he threatened to walk out of the post-match presser midway when he was constantly questioned about an alleged altercation between his teammates and public at a restaurant in Manchester.

According to a BBC report, some unnamed squad members took exception to being filmed by a member of the public, and confronted him.

But Naib, while speaking to media persons, played down the incident by saying he had no fresh information to offer on the alleged altercation.

"No, no, no. No, I haven't, so you ask with my security officer. So I didn't know anything about him -- about them."

"It's not a big issue for the team, for me."

As per the BBC report, a statement issued by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday (June 18) confirmed that officers attended Akbar's restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (22:15 GMT) on Monday (June 17).

"Shortly after 11:15 pm on Monday 17 June 2019, police were called to reports of an altercation at a premises on Liverpool Road in Manchester," the statement said.

"Officers attended the scene. No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."