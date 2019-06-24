ICC World Cup 2019: Andre Russell ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

31-year old Russell had taken five wickets in four games but visibly struggled with a knee problem.

26-year old batsman Sunil Ambris has been confirmed as his replacement, and he will join up with his team in preparation for his side's match against India at Old Trafford, on Thursday 27 June.

BREAKING: Andre Russell has been ruled out of the rest of #CWC19 through injury. Sunil Ambris will join the West Indies squad as his replacement.#CWC19 | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/BuhWdjskzq — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Ambris averages 105.33 from his six ODIs, with his solitary international century coming against Ireland in the recent Tri-series that also featured Bangladesh.

West Indies currently sit eighth on the points table, and depending on other results going their way, three wins are required from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.

