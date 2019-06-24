Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Andre Russell ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to injury

By
russell

London, June 24: The injury trouble at the ongoing World Cup continues as West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will play no further part in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after being withdrawn from the squad due to an injury to his left knee.

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

31-year old Russell had taken five wickets in four games but visibly struggled with a knee problem.

26-year old batsman Sunil Ambris has been confirmed as his replacement, and he will join up with his team in preparation for his side's match against India at Old Trafford, on Thursday 27 June.

Ambris averages 105.33 from his six ODIs, with his solitary international century coming against Ireland in the recent Tri-series that also featured Bangladesh.

West Indies currently sit eighth on the points table, and depending on other results going their way, three wins are required from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.

Source: ICC

Just In

Don't Miss

