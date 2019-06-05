ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa Result, Score, Player of the Match & More

Southampton,June 5: India started their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2019 on a winning note as they defeated South Africa by 6 wickets in a low-scoring game on Wednesday (June 5) at Southampton.
Rohit Sharma slammed his career's 23rd ODI century and carried his bat through as India overhauled the total of 228 from 50 overs in 47.3 overs. The Mumbaikar remained unbeaten on 122 while all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs for his team.
With KL Rahul (26) Rohit stiched a partnership of 85, and the later with MS Dhoni (34) the stylish batsman added another 70-plus runs and ensured India reached home without any trouble. Dhoni was dismissed when India were 15 short of the target as Rohit and Hardik closed the game.
Shikhar Dhawan (8) and Virat Kohli (18) were not as effective with the bat in the run chase as they were dismissed by a clinical South Africa pace attack. Kagiso Rabada (2/39) and Chris Morris (1/36) were the standout performers for their team as they bowled their hearts out while defending a below-par total.
Earlier in the day, Yuzvendra Chahal (4/51) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) shined with the ball for India as the Men In Blue limited the Proteas to a low total. Chris Morris (42) and captain Faf du Plessis (38) were the top-scorers for their team as a disciplined bowling effort from the Indians prevented them from posting a decent total on the board.
Here's how the match between India and South Africa panned out:
Kohli, India captain: The wait was very long and then you get a game like this where it was challenging throughout. We might not have had the run rate, but if you look at how the game went and how the pitch behaved, it was challenging. Hats off to Rohit, and also the guys who batted around him. We were going to bowl first. Jasprit is operating at a different level to be honest. Chahal was outstanding as well. There's one thing to see a bowler bowl, but to catch that ball, to feel the heaviness of it. When I caught it, I could feel the pain for 15 minutes. With the new ball he was absolutely outstanding. Haven't seen Amla get out like that. Even Quinny, he rushed him for pace. The first win is always important. On the field, we were confident as a group. With the bat, we had to work our way through. That's where Rohit's innings was very very special. KL batted really well with him. Then MS showed great composure. Hardik finished well too. He looks in a good headspace.
Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: I thought India were magnificent on a tough pitch. They bowled really well. Their bowling attack is strong. All bases covered. Fast bowlers initially and spinners who get wickets. We clawed back with the bat again. Some great batting by Rohit, a bit of luck, but he did what we didn't do - saw the innings through. The build-up to the match, a lot of runs were scored, and the make-up of our team, with the fast-bowling resources gone, we went with spin. If we had Ngidi, we would have the chance to attack with overcast conditions. Rabada was an absolute champion - he was extremely unlucky, and I have never seen so many balls falling in no-mans land, but he and Morris were excellent today, bowling with pace and good control and even got 40-odd runs today. They were the two stand-out performers today. The change-room is hurting. We are making mistakes all the time - today the mistake was one guy not batting through the innings. To have so many 30s and 40s is not acceptable at a World Cup.
50th ODI victory for Virat Kohli as captain. He might not have fared with the bat but he was great as captain.
Rohit Sharma wins the man of the match award for his unbeaten knock.
Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match: Different experience from India. There was something in it for the bowlers through the game, so you had to play out the overs initially and see what the ball was doing. Certain shots that I like playing, I had to cut out and play close to the body, and follow the basics properly. Building partnerships were key in this chase. It was a small total, but since there was something in it for the bowlers, it was tough and we needed partnerships. It's the batsmen's job to get the job done. We can't rely on one of two individuals all the time. That's been the hallmark of this team over the last two years - someone always puts their hand up and takes the responsibility to take the team across the line. That's the beauty of playing in England - the weather has been good, and overcast, so you don't sweat too much like in India,. It wasn't a typical Rohit Sharma innings, but I had to play out the overs initially to make sure that the job is done.
It's all over! Hardik hits the winning shot. India beat South Africa by 6 wickets and they start their World Cup 2-2019 campaign on a winning note. Great all round performance from Team India. Rohit Sharma carries his bat through with 122*.
South Africa have succumbed to their third consecutive defeat in the tournament. It is the first occasion when Proteas have suffered a hat trick of losses in the World Cup. But they looked a better side with the ball.
Hardik Pandya is looking in a hurry to finish this game quickly for his team. India need 5 runs to win and have 18 balls in hand.
Four! Hardik Pandya gets off the mark with a boundary off Chris Morris. India need 10 more runs to win.
Wicket! MS Dhoni (34) mistimes and Chris Morris takes a well-judged catch off his own bowling. A bit of anti-climax for India this. India - 213/4 in 46.1 overs.
0,2,1,0,1,1! 5 runs came from Kagiso Rabada's final over. He finishes with the impressive figures of 2/39. India - 213/3 in 46 overs, they need 15 more from 24 deliveries.
10 runs came from Imran Tahir's final over of the match. He finishes with 10-0-58-0. India reach 208/3 in 45 overs. 20 needed from 30 deliveries now.
5 runs came from that Rabada over and India reach 198/3 in 44 overs. They need 30 runs from 36 deliveries.
DROPPED! David Miller drops a sitter as Rohit gets a life late on. Nothing going South Africa's way. Kagiso Rabada couldn't believe his luck. It could have been a game-changing moment.
12 centuries for Rohit under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
26th Century for India in the World Cup.
Century! Rohit Sharma gets to his 23rd ODI ton, his second in the World Cup. This one came off 128 deliveries. This is a brilliant start to his WC campaign.
India are 171/3 in 40 overs. They need 57 more runs from 60 deliveries. Dhoni - 17* Rohit - 97*
FOUR!! MS Dhoni ends Morris' over with a boundary. It was short-pitched deliveries and Dhoni gave him the treatment. India - 164/3 in 38 overs. They need 64 runs in 72 deliveries.
SA skipper Faf du Plessis brings back Andile Phehlukwayo into the attack and put some pressure on the Indian middle-order.
Another milestone for Rohit.
150 comes up for India in the 35th over. Dhoni and Rohit are dealing in ones and twos at the moment and rotating the strike.
South Africa are looking to unsettle the Indian middle-order to keep things tight and stay in the contest. India - 143/3 after 33 overs.
Wicket! Soft-dismissal. KL Rahul (26) gives a simple catch to Faf du Plessis and India have lost their third wicket in the run chase. Rabada has done what his captain was expecting of him i.e. breaking the partnership between Rohit and Rahul. Even the bowler couldn't believe that he got Rahul's wicket in this fashion. India - 139/3 in 31.3 overs.
10 runs came from that over bowled by Tahir. India 139/2 after 31 overs. The partnership between Rohit and Rahul is worth 85 off 94 deliveries.
Four! Rohit Sharma plays another beautiful late cut off Tahir and the ball races towards the third-man boundary. India - 123/2 in 29 overs.
Rabada returns to break the partnership between Rohit and Rahul and he starts by conceding just 2 from that over. India - 115/2 after 28 overs.
50-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with a boundary off Rohit's bat.
Four! KL Rahul uses the pace of the ball off Morris and guides the ball towards fine leg region and gets a boundary. And 100 comes up for India in the 26th over,
Fifty! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century off 70 deliveries. A composed knock from the opener and vice-captain of the side. He had his share of luck early in the innings but ensured he stayed into the middle. India - 91/2 after 23 overs.
Kohli's dismissals!
Rohit Sharma keeps the scoreboard ticking. The opener will need KL Rahul to build a partnership for the Men In Blue. India's current run rate is 3.84 while the required run rate is 5.09.
Shamsi gives away just four of his second over.
FOUR! The second boundary of the over as Rohit Sharma times it well and places it to the left of point as it races away for four.
FOUR! A fine shot from KL Rahul punches it straight down the ground. Phehlukwayo hit for a boundary as Rahul gets it to the left of mid on
SA's masterstroke:
Shamsi in for his first over of the evening. A dot to begin the over
Phehlukwayo gives away just 3 off the over. India at 65/2
Rohit Sharma has settled in nicely after the early ripples. The key to India's chase rests in his hands after he steadies the innings for the Men In Blue after the loss of the Indian skipper
Phehlukwayo back into the attack. A single to begin the over
17 overs gone, India at 62/2. Time for a drinks break.
Kohli didn't look in his elements today as he scored 18 off 34 deliveries.
Big Wicket! Virat Kohli edges Andile Phehlukwayo and Quinton de Kock takes a brilliant catch behind the stumps. Phehlukwayo breaks the partnership as he dismisses the big man Virat Kohli for 18. India - 54/2 in 15.3 overs.
50 comes up for India in the 15th over with a single from Kohli's bat. India - 51/1 after 15 overs.
India 44/1 after 14 overs. It has been a slow run chase for them. Kohli and Rohit are not allowed to feel at ease by Protea bowlers.
South Africa go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Rohit Sharma off Andile Phehlukwayo. Ball tracking suggests Umpire's Call. Rohit survives.
After 10 overs, India are 34 for 1. Rohit and Virat are present into the middle while Shikhar is back into the pavilion. It has been a cautious start for the Indians and it is primarily because of Rabada's brilliance in his first spell.
SIX, Four! Rohit Sharma gets 10 runs on two deliveries off Rabada.
Attacking fielding in place by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris are bowling disciplined lines. Two slips and a gully in place for Indian batsmen. India - 14/1 after 6 overs.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (8) gets a faint edge off Kagiso Rabada and De Kock pouches it comfortably. India - 13/1 after 5.1 overs. Brilliant start from the speedster.
Just 2 runs conceded by Morris from that over. India reach 13/0 after 5 overs as they chase 228.
Lucky Start!
Four! First boundary for India and it came from Shikhar Dhawan's bat as the left-hander hit it towards the mid-wicket boundary.
DROPPED! Rohit Sharma gloved the bouncer from Rabada and the ball sails toward slip cordon but Faf Du Plessis fails to hold on to the catch. Rabada could have got the wickets of both the Indian openers in his first over. Excellent Stuff. India - 4/0 after 2 overs.
Kagiso Rabada starts with the second new ball for South Africa and he starts troubling Shikhar Dhawan instantly.
Both Shikhar and Rohit have got off the mark with singles.
Imran Tahir - the leg spinner - opens the bowling for South Africa.
South Africa fielders are in the huddle as they aim to defend their total of 227 against India.
India begin their run chase of 228 against SA in their opening encounter. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk into the middle to start India's run chase.
End of innings and SA made 227/9 -- not a strong total on the paper. But if SA get their bowling right then we may just have a good match.
Out! Morris went for a big shot but could not clear Kohli at long off.
Bumrah ends spell -- 10-1-35-2 -- last over coming up and will be bowled by Bhuvi.
50 alliance for the 8th wicket between Morris and Rabada
42 off 39 balls between Morris and Rabada - the most fluent partnership of SA innings has come for the 8th wicket.
200 up for SA in the 46th over.
Chahal ends his spell 10-0-51-4. While Morris is playing a little gem.
Chahal and South Africa, the thorny connection.
Tremendous hit by Morris off Chahal for 6. Slightly shot and he pounced on it in a jiffy.
6 by Morris off Chahal, a rank short ball while attempting a slider.
Kuldeep ends his spell -- 10 overs for 46/1 - a reasonable spell and supported Chahal well in the middle overs
Chahal had Andile Phehlukwayo stumped by Dhoni for 34. Out for 34. Another 30 in SA innings and the batsman failed to carry on. SA are `158/7.
6 -- first of the match. Andile Phehlukwayo hammered Kuldeep over mid wicket. SA go past 150 too.
Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo will have bat as long as possible and take SA close to 200
Miller gone! Chahal strikes in the first over in his latest spell. Drove uppishly to Chahal and he takes a simple return catch. Out for 31.
15 overs to go and Chahal is back in attack.
Brace up! Another match is on the way. Bangladesh will face NZ and both the teams had won their first matches. It will start 6 PM IST
Andile Phehlukwayo and David Miller are forming a little alliance here -- 34 runs for the 6th wicket. But SA need a big one from them.
Kohli looking for the kill here. Gets Bumrah back.
Time for some off spin -- Kedar Jadhav.
The two spinners 'KulCha' have been highly effective -- taking wickets and restricting run flow. Dream combo.
Brilliant record by Kuldeep against a veteran batsman.
Fine by Kuldeep. Wrong'un and hit JP Duminy on the pads and that was out unless the bowler made a no-ball. SA went for a review and all was fine from India's point. Duminy out for 3.
Kuldeep was not really creating any issues for SA batsmen but Chahal proved a different fish.
Bowled beautifully to Faf. Skidded on to him, beat the forward defence and disturbed the stumps. Faf out for 38. SA are 83/4
Pre-meditation there by Van der Dussen and went for a reverse sweep. Lost his timber. The alliance was coming on really well.
Meanwhile, Faf and Van Dussen bring up 50 for the third wicket off 70 balls
Play resumes after the first drinks break.
SA reach 50. Fad and Van Dussen are looking fine here despite a few uncomfortable moments.
The two paced nature of wicket to the fore. Pandya pinged Faf on the fingers with a delivery that climbed on to him sharply.
Meanwhile, first sign of spin and it is Kuldeep Yadav.
Sehwag does not miss too many, doesn't he?
A quick masterclass by Kevin Pietersen, how to bat against Bumrah
Hardik Pandya into attack. Can he continue the good effort put in by Jazzy B and Bhuvi
SA get thru first 10 over block -- 34/2. India are clear winners of that little passage.
When Bumrah, Bhuvi, Kuldeep and Chahal played together India have won 90 per cent of the ODIs. How awesome is that!
Another excellent piece of bowling by Bumrah. Kohli takes a sharp catch at slip to get rid of QDK. SA are 24/2. In a bit of trouble here.
Bumrah and Bhuvi had done really well with the new ball. Their length has been perfect keeping the SA batsmen on toes
Boom Boom Bumrah!
Excellent bowling by Bumrah, right in the corridor Amla forced to play that and was done in by pace too. Very good catch by Rohit at first slip. Out for 6 and SA are 11/1
India straightway looking for short pitched balls against Amla. The Jofra Archer shortball is fresh.
Its time. Bhuvi handling new ball while De Kock and Amla are opening for SA
Awesome record
Virat Kohli: The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here. For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I'm very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. Couldn't be more grateful and happy.
India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Faf du Plessis, SA captain: We are having a bat. Mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that's the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we're bringing in an extra spinner. We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.
South Africa (XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa win toss and they are batting first
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India's opening game in ICC World Cup 2019 against a struggling South Africa. Toss is 15 minutes away.
