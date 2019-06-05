ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa Result, Score, Player of the Match & More

Southampton,June 5: India started their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2019 on a winning note as they defeated South Africa by 6 wickets in a low-scoring game on Wednesday (June 5) at Southampton.

Rohit Sharma slammed his career's 23rd ODI century and carried his bat through as India overhauled the total of 228 from 50 overs in 47.3 overs. The Mumbaikar remained unbeaten on 122 while all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs for his team.

With KL Rahul (26) Rohit stiched a partnership of 85, and the later with MS Dhoni (34) the stylish batsman added another 70-plus runs and ensured India reached home without any trouble. Dhoni was dismissed when India were 15 short of the target as Rohit and Hardik closed the game.

Shikhar Dhawan (8) and Virat Kohli (18) were not as effective with the bat in the run chase as they were dismissed by a clinical South Africa pace attack. Kagiso Rabada (2/39) and Chris Morris (1/36) were the standout performers for their team as they bowled their hearts out while defending a below-par total.

Earlier in the day, Yuzvendra Chahal (4/51) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) shined with the ball for India as the Men In Blue limited the Proteas to a low total. Chris Morris (42) and captain Faf du Plessis (38) were the top-scorers for their team as a disciplined bowling effort from the Indians prevented them from posting a decent total on the board.

Here's how the match between India and South Africa panned out: