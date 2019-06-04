ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against South Africa at Southampton

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan did not have any notable outings in the warm-up games but the left-hander's performance in ICC tournaments have been outstanding over the years. The team management will be hoping that Dhawan will lift his effort in the quadrennial big bash.

2. Rohit Sharma

Like Dhawan, his opening partner Rohit too did not come up with anything spectacular in the side games. But tournament proper can kick off Rohit and there is no better occasion that the opening game. The Proteas might be struggling but they still have a very decent bowling unit and Rohit will have to chip in.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli the skipper and batsman need to be on the money. A slip up can cost India dear against South Africa, against whom India did not have a great head-to-head record in the World Cup. But the occasion is sure to fire up Kohli and we can expect a likewise outing from him

4. KL Rahul

Rahul might have been taken into the squad as a back-up opener. But his 100 against Bangladesh in the practice game might just have changed the equation. He has been in good form throughout the IPL 2019 for Kings XI Punjab and he carried it to the World Cup. He should be walking in at No 4 for Rahul brings a lot of solidity.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran announced his form and readiness for the World Cup with a hundred against Bangladesh in the warm-up match. Dhoni was in good touch throughout the IPL 2019 for Chennai and the only point of worry is his back, which needed attention a couple of times during the T20 league. But otherwise he remains as sharp as ever in front and behind the wicket. Of course, his inputs will be valuable for Kohli.

6. Kedar Jadhav / Vijay Shankar

There was fitness cloud over Jadhav but has been cleared for the big event. And he has practiced too in the nets in the last couple of days. However, India can bring Vijay as cover if anything goes wrong at the last moment. But for the time being Jadhav should be finding his name in the final team sheet.

7. Hardik Pandya

Everybody is waiting for his outing in the World Cup. He was in super form in the IPL 2019 for Mumbai Indians with bat and ball and fans expect him to do what Yuvraj did for India in the 2011 World Cup. Can he meet the expectations and deliver? We will have to wait.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar has always did well in England. He takes his wickets at 28.72 apiece in England, compared to a career ODI average of 35.66. And Indian think tank will be happy to see the fast bowler repeating his performance in the biggest stage of cricket.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner can play a crucial part for India and Imran Tahir has already showed the usefulness of spinners in England. Chahal will certainly in the XI and hopefully he can carry the form he has been in from the IPL 2019 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

10. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman bowler might have gone through a rough IPL 2019 for Kolkata Knight Riders. But he himself admitted that the torrid run has not dented his confidence and has been waiting for the World Cup. Kohli too had said the IPL efforts will not have an impact on the World Cup selection and hence Kuldeep should be in the starting XI completing that effective KulCha combination.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been in terrific form and he will be the key member for India in the World Cup along with Kohli and Hardik. With the new ball and at death Bumrah is Kohli's go-to man and the captain will expect an immense contribution from him.