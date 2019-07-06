ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 2nd fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

Bowling against Sri Lanka in India's last league match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Bumrah was on fire as he rattled the opposition's top-order with his sensational spell.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

After getting the wicket of Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the fourth over, Bumrah entered the elite club in his 57th ODI.

Bumrah (26) is now the second fastest Indian bowler to reach the milestone after Mohammed Shami, who achieved this feat in his 56th match. Overall, he is the 7th fastest to reach the 100-wicket club in the format.

The right-arm pacer from Gujarat also picked up the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera early on. MS Dhoni took the catches of both the batsmen.

In their last round-robin match of the ongoing World Cup, Sri Lanka elected to bat first after winning the toss but failed to get a good start at the Headingley Cricket Ground.

While India would be aiming to win the match and give themselves a chance to finish at the top of the points table, Sri Lanka, on the other hand would be looking to finish their journey in this tournament on a confident note with a win against Men In Blue.