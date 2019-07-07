Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc headlines the list of five best spells in league phase

By
New Delhi, July 7: The league phase of the ICC World Cup 2019 ended on Saturday (July 6) with India beating Sri Lanka and South Africa notching up a consolation win over Australia. Before the semifinals starting with India vs New Zealand engagement on Tuesday, MyKhel takes a look at the five best spells of the league stage and Mitchell Starc headlines the list.

Mitchell Starc (5/26 vs New Zealand)

The veteran left-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has been a force to reckon with. Starc has been crucial to Australia's superlative show in the showpiece event. Starc once again showed why he's amongst the most destructive bowlers against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.

The seasoned campaigner unleashed his fiery bowling on Kiwi batsmen. The speedster first gave New Zealand big blows by dismissing their key batsmen Kane Williamson and Tom Latham and later wrapped up their lower order. Australia won the match by 86 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/39 vs Afghanistan)

It was one of those game when bowling figures do not tell the entire story. India were challenged by a spirited Afghanistan spin attack first and could only muster 224/8 in 50 overs.

In response, India displayed a composed effort with the ball on a slow Southampton track. However, when the Afghan middle-order looked to threaten India in a low-scoring game, Jasprit Bumrah proved why he's the world's best bowler in the death overs. With his trademark clinical effort in the death overs Bumrah ensured even a set Mohammad Nabi couldn't stun India.

Bumrah bowled miserly to make sure Shami had enough runs to defend in the final over. Shami might have got the hat-trick but it was Bumrah who was awarded the man of the match.

Shakib Al Hasan (5/29 vs Afghanistan)

Shakib Al Hasan would primarily be remembered for his batting in the tournament but the world's best all-rounder returned with a five-for against Afghanistan and handed his team a win by 62 runs.

Defending 262 for his team, Shakib dismissed all five important Afghanistan batsmen to restrict them to 200. He returned with figures of 5/29 from his quota of 10 overs.

Shaheen Afridi (6/35 vs Bangladesh)

Young Shaheen Afridi had already showed his brilliance in the tournament but his best came in his final game of the tournament. Shaheen finished with figures of 6/35 against Bangladesh and produced the best ever figures by a Pakistan bowler in a World Cup, at the age of just 19. The tall left-arm pacer's six-wicket haul as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 94 runs. His best-ever show sealed victory for Pakistan and guided them to a consolation win.

Mohammed Shami (4/16 vs West Indies)

After claiming his maiden ODI hat-trick against Afghanistan and scripting history, Mohammed Shami continued his impressive form with the ball against West Indies.

The right-arm pacer from Bengal gave West Indies early blow by getting rid of Chris Gayle, Shai Hope cheaply. Shami later claimed the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas as India inflicted a massive 125-run defeat on the Windies.

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 20:05 [IST]
