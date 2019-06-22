Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami becomes second Indian bowler to take WC hat-trick

By
Image Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi, June 22: Mohammed Shami became the second India bowler after Chetan Sharma to take a hat-trick in a World Cup game. Bowling under pressure, the right-arm pacer struck three wickets in a row in the final over of the match and guide his team to a thrilling win over a spirited Afghanistan side here Saturday (June 22).

The Bengal pacer held his nerve brilliantly at the end after going for a boundary from his first delivery. Chetan Sharma picked up the first hat-trick for India during 1987 WC game against New Zealand in Nagpur.

He took the wickets of dangerous Mohammed Nabi (52), Aftab Alam (0) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0) on the trot to join the elite club of bowlers who took hat-trick in a World Cup game.

India thus defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs to remain unbeaten in the tournament and claimed their 50th win in the ODI world cup.

This is how Shami's hat-trick deliveries panned out:

49.3 overs: OUT! Mohammad Nabi c Hardik Pandya b Mohammed Shami 52 (55). Mohammed Shami bowled a half volley, down leg side backing away driving, and Nabi mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, and Pandya takes a running catch. Shami finally bowled it in the block-hole and Nabi can't dig it out and create power to clear the rope. Down the throat of the fielder.

49.4 overs: OUT! Aftab Alam b Mohammed Shami 0 (1). Length ball from Shami towards off stump backing away slog, and the new man-in missed it too. The batsman was swinging from the hip to clear the rope but couldn't connect with the ball. Roar of delight from Shami.

49.5 overs: OUT! Mujeeb Zadran b Mohammed Shami 0 (1). Shami to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Yorker, to leg backing away driving, missed to. He's done it. Shami completes the victory with a World Cup hat-trick.

Hat-tricks in World Cup:

Chetan Sharma (IND), 1987

Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK), 1999

Chaminda Vaas (SL), 2003

Brett Lee (AUS), 2003

Lasith Malinga (SL), 2007 (4 in 4)

Kemar Roach (WI), 2011

Lasith Malinga (SL), 2011

Steven Finn (ENG), 2015

JP Duminy (SA), 2015

Mohammed Shami (IND), 2019

This is how cricketing fraternity reacted to Shami's hat-trick:

For Daily Alerts

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 23:44 [IST]
