ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami becomes second Indian bowler to take WC hat-trick

The Bengal pacer held his nerve brilliantly at the end after going for a boundary from his first delivery. Chetan Sharma picked up the first hat-trick for India during 1987 WC game against New Zealand in Nagpur.

He took the wickets of dangerous Mohammed Nabi (52), Aftab Alam (0) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0) on the trot to join the elite club of bowlers who took hat-trick in a World Cup game.

India thus defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs to remain unbeaten in the tournament and claimed their 50th win in the ODI world cup.

This is how Shami's hat-trick deliveries panned out:

49.3 overs: OUT! Mohammad Nabi c Hardik Pandya b Mohammed Shami 52 (55). Mohammed Shami bowled a half volley, down leg side backing away driving, and Nabi mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, and Pandya takes a running catch. Shami finally bowled it in the block-hole and Nabi can't dig it out and create power to clear the rope. Down the throat of the fielder.

49.4 overs: OUT! Aftab Alam b Mohammed Shami 0 (1). Length ball from Shami towards off stump backing away slog, and the new man-in missed it too. The batsman was swinging from the hip to clear the rope but couldn't connect with the ball. Roar of delight from Shami.

49.5 overs: OUT! Mujeeb Zadran b Mohammed Shami 0 (1). Shami to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Yorker, to leg backing away driving, missed to. He's done it. Shami completes the victory with a World Cup hat-trick.

Hat-tricks in World Cup:

Chetan Sharma (IND), 1987

Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK), 1999

Chaminda Vaas (SL), 2003

Brett Lee (AUS), 2003

Lasith Malinga (SL), 2007 (4 in 4)

Kemar Roach (WI), 2011

Lasith Malinga (SL), 2011

Steven Finn (ENG), 2015

JP Duminy (SA), 2015

Mohammed Shami (IND), 2019

This is how cricketing fraternity reacted to Shami's hat-trick:

Bumrah & Shami deserve all the praise for the win tonight but still too close for comfort. #INDvAFG — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) June 22, 2019

Afghanistan won a lot of new fans today. Played superbly and India were lucky to win this.any congratulations to @MdShami11 on a World Cup Hat-trick #INDvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 22, 2019

What a win!! After being hit for a four on the first ball and then three consecutive wickets @MdShami11 !! All over, what a wonderful win this💯🇮🇳#Shami #INDvAFG #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 22, 2019

Grt effort by Afghanistan wonderful to see the fighting the spirit and I m sure u guys will grow from here. India cannot take it easy but our boys proved what big match temperament is all about! Congrats to @MdShami11 on a historical hat trick & our boys on another win. #INDvAFG — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) June 22, 2019

What a bowling performance by all the bowlers 👏👏👏🇮🇳 specially @MdShami11 congratulations on ur first hattrick bro 👏👏😊 @BCCI @cricketworldcup #INDvsAFG 😊🤙 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) June 22, 2019

Shami completes win in gr8 style, with a hat-trick, saves India the blushes, what a thrilling contest! Well played India, but all kudos to Afghanistan for putting up a sterling fight — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 22, 2019

@MdShami11 you beauty. What a finish! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 22, 2019

I told you all😉. Maza aagaya! Thriller of a game.@Jaspritbumrah93 aap aap hai, what a spell and what an important 19th over.@MdShami11 what a time to take a @cricketworldcup hattrick😍

Afghanistan you were brilliant. Take a bow.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/eTacwsfZ5G — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) June 22, 2019