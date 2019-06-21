Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: I became more focussed after World Cup snub, says Rishabh Pant on Chahal TV

By
New Delhi, June 21: Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is happy to be part of India squad for his debut World Cup. The 21-year-old who is hailed as an X-factor in the Indian side could only be included in the side as a replacement to senior opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Before the start of the quadrennial event in England, almost every cricket expert backed Pant to find a spot in the India side but the selectors and team management thought otherwise and kept him on a standby.

The highly talented left-handed batsman - who is often hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket - had to wait for an opportunity. Pant is finally united with his teammates in the United Kingdom and also made his appearance on Chahal TV.

The BCCI uploaded the video on social media and their post read: "MUST WATCH: #TeamIndia's latest inclusion in the side @RishabPant777 is elated post his selection in the squad & wants to win games for India #CWC19 Our latest guest on Chahal TV - Rishabh Pant."

Talking to Chahal in the video Pant revealed how he felt after not making it to the World Cup squad in the first place and said, "When I didn't get selected, I thought may be I didn't do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising."

"It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings. As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy," he added further.

India will be facing minnows Afghanistan in their next encounter on Saturday (June 22) and people are of the opinion that the aggressive Delhi batsman should get a chance in the Playing XI and make his World Cup debut in a low pressure game.

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

