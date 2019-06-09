Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka quick Pradeep suffers dislocated finger

By Opta
Pradeepcropped

London, June 9: Sri Lanka paceman Nuwan Pradeep will miss the Cricket World Cup clash with Bangladesh on Tuesday after suffering a dislocated finger.

Pradeep was struck on his bowling hand protecting his face from a Kusal Perera drive in the nets in Bristol on Sunday.

The 32-year-old quick was taken to hospital two days before the meeting with the Tigers at the County Ground.

Pradeep will play no part in his side's fourth match of the tournament and it remains to be seen if he will be fit to take on Australia at The Oval next Saturday.

Team manager Asantha De Mel said: "Nuwan was given treatment at the hospital, while the doctors reset his dislocated finger and the cut on his finger was closed with stitches. He was also administered with antibiotics.

He added: "Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's Game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury."

Pradeep was named man of the match after taking 4-31 in a rain-affected 34-run victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday.

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 14 - June 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 20:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue