ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka quick Pradeep suffers dislocated finger

Pradeep was struck on his bowling hand protecting his face from a Kusal Perera drive in the nets in Bristol on Sunday.

The 32-year-old quick was taken to hospital two days before the meeting with the Tigers at the County Ground.

Pradeep will play no part in his side's fourth match of the tournament and it remains to be seen if he will be fit to take on Australia at The Oval next Saturday.

Team manager Asantha De Mel said: "Nuwan was given treatment at the hospital, while the doctors reset his dislocated finger and the cut on his finger was closed with stitches. He was also administered with antibiotics.

He added: "Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's Game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury."

Pradeep was named man of the match after taking 4-31 in a rain-affected 34-run victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday.