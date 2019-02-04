ICC World Cup 2019: Warm-up fixture: India face Bangladesh, New Zealand

The fixtures will be held over five days between May 24 and 28, and will be hosted at four of the official CWC19 Tournament Venues; the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

There are a number of high-profile clashes, including England v Australia, Pakistan v Afghanistan and Bangladesh v India.

As per previous ICC tournaments, warm-up fixtures will be 50 over per side, but will not carry official ODI status, as teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy, said: "It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer.

"These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup."

The warm-up fixtures:



May 24: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Bristol



May 24: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Cardiff



May 25: England vs Australia, Hampshire



May 25: India vs New Zealand, The Oval



May 26: South Africa vs West Indies, Bristol



May 26: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Cardiff

May 27: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Hampshire

May 27: England vs Afghanistan, The Oval



May 28: West Indies vs New Zealand, Bristol



May 28: India vs Bangladesh, Cardiff