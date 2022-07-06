ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023: Here's how Team India will qualify for the WTC Final

Team India WTC Rankings

As the five-Test series between India and England concluded, Team India finds itself at fourth position in the ICC Test Championships 2021-23 Points Table with 52.08 percentage points. With 6 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws in four series in the ongoing WTC cycle, India have 75 points, including a penalty of 5 points.

Top 3 teams in WTC Standings

Australia:

Number one ranked side in the ICC Test Rankings, Australia are seated at the top in the WTC team standings with 77.78 percentage points. The Pat Cummins-led side has 84 points with 6 wins and 3 draws from 3 Test series.

South Africa:

South Africa - who defeated India in the three-Test series 2-1 earlier this year - are placed second with 71.43 percentage points. The Proteas have 60 points with 5 wins and 2 defeats from 3 series they have played in the WTC cycle.

Pakistan:

Pakistan are a rung above India in the WTC standings with 52.38 percentage points. The Babar Azam-led side has 44 points from the 3 Test series. They have won 3 Tests, lost 2 and drawn 2 in this cycle so far.

How will India enter WTC Final?

For Team India to qualify for the World Test Championships 2021-23 Final, they will now have to win all of their remaining Tests and hope the teams above them in the standings i.e. Australia, South Africa and Pakistan end up losing a few of their matches in the remaining bilateral series they play.

The good thing for Team India is that it will be playing two more Test series - which are part of the WTC Cycle - at home. The runner-ups of the WTC 2019-21, will play two Tests against Bangladesh and host Australia for 4-Tests.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will have to win all its remaining six games to improve their percentage points. Even a single draw will hamper their chances of making it to the finals for that will put their fate in the hands of the other teams.

Team India WTC Schedule (Tentative)

Dec: India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in India

Dec: India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in India

Jan/Feb 2023: India Vs Australia 1st Test in India

Jan/Feb 2023: India Vs Australia 2nd Test in India

Jan/Feb 2023: India Vs Australia 3rd Test in India

Jan/Feb 2023: India Vs Australia 4th Test in India

WTC Schedule for 2022-23 of other teams:

SL vs AUS:

July 8-12: Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test in Sri Lanka

SL vs PAK:

July 16-20: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test in Sri Lanka

July 24-28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test in Sri Lanka

ENG vs SA

Aug 17-21: England vs South Africa 1st Test in England

Aug 25-29: England vs South Africa 2nd Test in England

Sep 8-12: England vs South Africa 3rd Test in England

AUS vs WI:

Nov 30-Dec 4: Australia vs West Indies 1st Test in Australia

Dec 8-12: Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test in Australia

AUS vs SA:

Dec 17-21: Australia vs South Africa 1st Test in Australia

Dec 26-30: Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test in Australia

Jan 4-8, 2023: Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test in Australia

NZ vs SL:

March 9-13, 2023: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in NZ

March 17-21, 2023: New Zeland vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test in NZ