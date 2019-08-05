ICC World Test Championship: Team India's Complete Schedule

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will play against each other over a period of two years; with the top two teams contesting the ICC World Test Championship Final in between 10-14 June 2021 to be played in England at Lord's and the winners crowned ICC World Test Champions.

Each team will play three home and three away series and will be awarded points for every game. Each series will count for 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series. For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test while a three-match series will give 40 points to each match. A tie will be 50 percent of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.

The number of matches in each series can vary between a minimum of two matches, to a maximum of five matches. The first cycle of the WTC consists of only five-day matches and will include day-night matches, subject to bilateral and mutual agreement between the opponents. Only matches identified as part of the WTC will count towards the championship.

Team India's campaign in the World Test Championship will begin with two Tests against West Indies in the Carribbean Islands. Virat Kohli and his band will then host South Africa and Bangladesh at home and later embark upon Away Test series in New Zealand, Australia and England in 2020 and 2021.

Here is Team India's full schedule for ICC World Test Championship:

West Indies vs India: August - September 2019 (Away, 2 Tests)

1st Test: 22-26 August at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Antigua

2nd Test: 30 August-03 September at Sabina Park, Jamaica

India vs South Africa: October 2019 (Home, 3 Tests)

1st Test: 2-6 October at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

2nd Test: 10-14 October at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

3rd Test: 19-23 October at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs Bangladesh: November 2019 (Home, 2 Tests)

1st Test: 14-18 November at Holkar Stadium, Indore

2nd Test: 22-26 November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

New Zealand vs India: February-March 2020 (Away, 2 Tests)

1st Test: 21-25 February 2020 at Basin Reserve, Wellington

2nd Test: 29 February-4 March at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Australia vs India: November 2020 - January 2021 (Away, 4 Tests)

India vs England: January - March 2021 (Home, 5 Tests)