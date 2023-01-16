ILT20: What do Green, White, Black, Red and Blue Belts symbolise and who will win?

In the inaugural edition of ILT20, the organisers have introduced five belts namely, Green Belt, White Belt, Black Belt, Red Belt and Blue Belt.

When a player will climb to the top of the most runs scored or most wickets taken tables in a particular innings, he will receive his Belt at the end of that particular innings and will appear for an interview donning the Belt draped proudly over his shoulder.

Green Belt in ILT20

In a bid to keep the fans talking and the players aiming higher, the Green Belt will move from player to player as and when a cricketer becomes the highest run-scorer.

White Belt in ILT20

The White Belt will be rewarded to the highest wicket-taker at the end of every game.

Black Belt in ILT20

Once the winning team has lifted the magnificent DP World ILT20 tournament trophy, and as part of the final presentations, the coveted Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team.

Red Belt in ILT20

Also during the presentations, the most valuable player of the league will be recognized and receive the stunning Red Belt, acknowledging his crowd-pleasing, consistent efforts.

Blue Belt in ILT20

Meanwhile, the 24 UAE players hand-selected to participate in the league, will be vying for the Blue Belt, which will be presented to the best UAE player at the end of the season.

First Green Belt Holder in ILT20

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa became the first player to receive the Green Belt at the DP World ILT20 after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls against the Gulf Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday (January 16). Uthappa is currently leading the top run-scorers chart with 122 runs in the competition so far.

ILT20 Teams & Owners

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).