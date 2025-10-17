Cristiano Ronaldo yet to decide on India Trip, final decision may come after Al Nassr match on Saturday

IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rohit or Gill - Which India batter will have the Biggest Impact against Australia?
Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 15:04 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As India kick off their highly anticipated three-match ODI series against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the spotlight turns to the country's batting pillars - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill. With both Kohli and Rohit returning after extended breaks, this tour could mark their final Australian ODI appearance, lending emotional significance to a data-stacked reunion.

According to CricViz analysis, India's top three embody distinctly different batting signatures, setting up a fascinating statistical contrast ahead of the series.

Timing Efficiency (2021 onwards, min. 1000 balls)

Shubman Gill, India's newest ODI maestro, tops global charts with a CricViz Timing Score of 169, illustrating his impeccable shot precision. Virat Kohli follows closely with 150 (world rank 6), while Rohit Sharma's aggressive, risk-taking approach pulls his score to 126 (rank 21), underlining his penchant for boundary-hitting over fluent timing.

Shot Control (2021 onwards, min. 1000 balls)

Babar Azam leads the world with a false shot percentage of 10.7%, but Gill (11.2%) and Kohli (11.9%) aren't far behind, representing two of the most technically assured batsmen in modern ODI cricket. Rohit, on the other hand, records 18.9% false shots, a reminder of his explosive but risky game at the top.

Run Productivity (2023)

Despite a limited ODI calendar in 2024, India's big three dominated the charts in 2023 - Gill amassed 1584 runs, Kohli 1377, and Rohit 1255, making them the world's top three run-scorers for the year. Their combined output gave India one of its most prolific ODI years ever.

With Gill's precision anchoring the top, Kohli's blend of control and finesse in the middle, and Rohit's fearless acceleration up front, India's batting trio offers a balance of youth, skill, and experience. As they reunite on Australia's fast and bouncy pitches, every statistic suggests a captivating blend of artistry and aggression - possibly the last hurrah for India's golden generation of ODI batting.