Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Breaks Multiple Records As He Wrecks Havoc On Pakistani Bowlers By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 23:17 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma produced a historic knock in Dubai on Sunday, September 21, as India began their chase of 172 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash.

The young left-hander set the tone for the innings in spectacular fashion, smashing Shaheen Shah Afridi for a towering six off the very first ball. In doing so, Abhishek etched his name in the record books once again.

This was the second time Sharma has cleared the boundary off the opening ball of a T20I innings - the first instance came earlier in the tournament against the UAE on September 10 at the same venue. While four Indian batters have achieved the rare feat of beginning with a maximum - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson being the others - Abhishek stands alone as the only one to do it twice. Remarkably, both of his sixes have come while chasing.

The 23-year-old didn't just stop there. He went on to torment Pakistan's pace battery, racing to a half-century in just 24 deliveries - the second fastest fifty ever in India-Pakistan T20Is. His fearless stroke play dismantled the opposition's plans and left the Pakistani bowlers searching for answers.

Abhishek's six off Shaheen Afridi also carried extra significance. Despite bowling the first over of a T20I 70 times in his career - the second most by any bowler from a Full Member nation - Shaheen had never before been struck for a six off the very first ball. Abhishek became the first batter to achieve that milestone, showcasing his audacious intent.

Adding another layer to his growing reputation as a six-hitter, Sharma has now reached 50 T20I sixes in just 331 balls - the fewest deliveries taken by any player from Full Member nations to reach that landmark.

In a contest already charged with emotion, Abhishek's blistering knock not only gave India a flying start but also reaffirmed his stature as one of the most destructive young batters in world cricket. Pakistan's bowlers felt the full force of his fearless approach, as he turned the Super Four clash into a stage for record-breaking brilliance.

At the time of writing this article, India are now batting at 106/2 after 11 overs. Abhishek is batting on 58.