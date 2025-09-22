IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India Maintain 'No-Handshake' Stance, Walk Back To Dressing Room After 6-Wicket Win: WATCH

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why He Hammered Pakistan, Says 'Didn't Like It, So Went After Them'

IND vs PAK: India reinforced their much talked-about stance in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21, following a commanding six-wicket victory.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, secured a successful chase of 172 runs in just 18.5 overs but once again chose to bypass the traditional post-match handshake, walking directly to the dressing room.

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, restricting Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan led the charge for Pakistan with a quick-fire 58, while Fakhar Zaman contributed 15. Hussain Talat added 10, and Saim Ayub played a 21-run score. Pakistan's innings, however, was marred by crucial dropped chances from Indian fielders, which allowed key batters to settle temporarily. Salman Ali Agha and Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 17 and 20 respectively, offering some late resistance.

India's bowling attack was led by Hardik Pandya, who delivered 3 overs for 29 runs and claimed a wicket, supported by Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav, who each chipped in with crucial breakthroughs. Jasprit Bumrah was expensive and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled economically but was unable to fully stem Pakistan's flow of runs.

Chasing 172, India's opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill set a blistering pace. Sharma's 74 included 6 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 189.74, while Gill contributed a steady 47 off 28 deliveries. Tilak Varma remained not out on 30, and Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 7, guiding India to victory with authority. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson were dismissed for 0 and 13 respectively, but the early partnership ensured India maintained control throughout the innings.

Off the field, the match grabbed headlines once again by the ongoing "no-handshake" protocol. Following the Pahalgam attack by Pakistani terrorist groups of April, Indian players cited solidarity with victims as the reason for their refusal to shake hands with Pakistan. The gesture has sparked a formal complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board to the ICC, calling it "unsporting." Match referee Andy Pycroft, who faced criticism during the group stage, officiated the Super Four clash after being cleared by the ICC, with Salman Ali Agha attending today's post-match presentation as a Pakistan presenter Urooj Mumtaz was present.

India's dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup T20Is continued unabated, but the tension off the field ensured that discussions about sportsmanship and protocol remained at the forefront even after a clinical win.