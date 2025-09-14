Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das claims Summit - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 14 Updated LIVE in IND vs PAK Match

Man City vs Man United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Mishap! Jalebi Baby plays instead of Pakistan National Anthem in Dubai - Watch Viral Video By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 20:57 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India are up against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, as the two arch rivals lock horns in an important group stage encounter in Dubai.

The match is being played amid the recent military tensions between the two nations, which escalated after a gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam by a Pakistan-nurtured Terrorist group, and subsequnt anti-terror operation by India as Operation Sindoor.

The ongoing Asia Cup encounter saw a moment of lapse, just before the start. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first.

But the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 produced an unusual pre-match controversy when "Jalebi Baby," a hit track by Canadian artist Tesher, was accidentally played instead of Pakistan's national anthem, "Qaumi Taranah," during the national anthem ceremony.

The incident, which occurred before the highly awaited game on September 14, quickly spread across social media. As the Pakistan anthem was about to be played, erroneously, the operator played the rap song, which is likely to play a part during the match.

The upbeat, chart-topping "Jalebi Baby" echoed around the stadium, creating an atmosphere that sharply contrasted with the occasion's gravity.

Pakistan, after choosing to bat first, lost wickets early. Saim Ayub departed in the first legal delivery, while Mohammad Haris followed suit. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were the main instigators as the duo picked up two wickets in the first two. Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan attempted a rebuild but then Zaman also departed. Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's captain also made a mess as he departed for 3, as Pakistan are 49 for 4 at the end of 10 overs.