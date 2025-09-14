Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi in MLS match on TV and Online?

Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Match Today? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 7:53 [IST]

IND vs PAK Prediction: Match No. 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 will see India (IND) taking on arch-rivals Pakistan (PAK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Riding on their recent dominance in the format, India head into the clash as the frontrunners. Pakistan, on the other hand, will need to deliver a top-notch performance if they are to overcome India's confident and in-form unit.

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule- IND vs PAK

Date: Sunday, September 14

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan Captain: Salman Ali Agha

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced off in T20 internationals on 13 occasions. Out of these encounters, India has come out on top 10 times, while Pakistan has managed to secure victory in 3 matches.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Preview

India and Pakistan find themselves grouped together in Pool A of the competition, with India leading the table at the moment. The Men in Blue began their campaign in style, cruising past the UAE with a commanding nine-wicket triumph. With two points in the bag and an impressive net run rate of 10.483, they sit comfortably at the top.

Right behind them is Pakistan, who hold the second spot after making a winning start. The Green Shirts opened their tournament against Oman and secured a convincing 93-run victory. Heading into their much-anticipated clash with India, they will be eager to deliver another strong performance.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who will Win India vs Pakistan Today?

Both teams have started their campaigns on a winning note, but India currently hold the edge, sitting at the top of Group A with a superior net run rate.

India's commanding win over the UAE showcased their depth and form, with the batting unit firing and the bowlers dominating. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue look confident and consistent in T20Is, which makes them strong contenders going into this fixture.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, also impressed in their opening game against Oman, registering a comprehensive 93-run victory. Their batting firepower and disciplined bowling attack make them a dangerous side, but they will have to raise their game further to challenge India, given the Men in Blue's recent track record in this rivalry.

Prediction: India enter the contest as favourites owing to their superior form, head-to-head record, and balanced squad. Pakistan have the potential to push them hard, but unless they deliver a near-perfect performance, India are likely to walk away with their second win of the tournament.