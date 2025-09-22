Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Pakistan, Dismisses 'Rival' Tag After 6-Wicket Win By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 8:06 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: India tightened their grip over Pakistan in T20Is with yet another convincing performance, cruising to a six-wicket victory in their Asia Cup Super Four clash on Sunday. The result extended India's dominance in the shortest format, with their head-to-head record now standing at a lopsided 12-3.

Chasing 172, India's openers set the perfect tone. Abhishek Sharma lit up the evening with a blistering 74, combining with Shubman Gill for a record 105-run stand at the top. The partnership all but killed Pakistan's hopes as India crossed the target with seven balls remaining.

Sharma's knock, filled with crisp strokes and mature shot selection, was the highlight of the innings, while Gill provided the ideal foil in their high-paced partnership.

The clash came on the heels of the much-talked-about "handshake snub" from their previous meeting, but India's captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to steer clear of the off-field chatter. Instead, he took the opportunity to downplay the traditional rivalry narrative. "You guys should stop asking questions about the rivalry between India-Pakistan. According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches, and if it is even, then it is a rivalry. 10-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore. I think we played better cricket than them (Pakistan), and also from a bowling point of view," Yadav said after the game.

Fielding lapses were the only blip in India's otherwise strong display, with multiple chances going down in Pakistan's innings. Yadav, however, laughed it off. "I think the fielding coach has already emailed players whose hands had some butter on them. It's good that this happened early on because we have more crucial games going forward." He also brushed aside excuses about poor lighting, saying, "Floodlights can't be an excuse."

The skipper praised Sharma's maturity, describing him as "very selfless" and highlighting his adaptability beyond the powerplay overs. "He is learning every day," Yadav added. On Gill and Sharma's chemistry, he remarked, "They are ice and fire. They complement each other very well."

India's bowlers also rose to the occasion, with Shivam Dube's four-over spell changing the game's momentum. "Shivam Dube's spell was the turning point. He bowled his entire quota and he was very happy," Yadav said. Dube's breakthroughs against Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub choked Pakistan's scoring early.

The victory further cements India's Super Four campaign and underlines their balance in both departments. For Yadav and his men, it was all about performance - not rivalry.