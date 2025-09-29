Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final 2025: Mohsin Naqvi Ran Away With Winner's Trophy! BCCI Exposes Ugly Truth By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 8:39 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 ended in dramatic fashion in Dubai, but not for the cricketing action alone. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final, yet the post-match scenes turned into a controversy that has stunned the cricketing world.

What should have been a night of celebration for Suryakumar Yadav's men spiraled into chaos after Pakistan's Interior Minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, refused to part with the winner's trophy when the Indian team declined to receive it from him.

The atmosphere initially seemed festive as Indian players returned to the field with their families. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir's wife and daughters, joined in the cheer. However, tension brewed only a few yards away, where Naqvi and his entourage stood surrounded by ACC officials.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had communicated to its ACC representative that the Indian players would not accept the trophy from Naqvi, citing his recent anti-India remarks and actions. Naqvi had previously courted controversy by sharing cryptic videos alluding to Pakistani military claims and by pushing the ICC to charge Suryakumar with a Level 4 offence for publicly supporting the Indian Army and paying tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims.

The Indian side maintained a strict 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan throughout the tournament, and on the night of the final, they were willing to accept the trophy from anyone on stage except Naqvi. Even Dubai Sports City chairman Khalid Al Zarooni was seen as an acceptable alternative, but the PCB chief refused to step aside.

A senior BCCI official later revealed to PTI: "BCCI would have lodged an official protest if Naqvi had tried to forcefully hand over the trophy."

With the deadlock unbroken, post-match host Simon Doull announced the sponsor awards and later declared: "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

In a stunning twist, Naqvi walked away from the podium-along with the Asia Cup trophy itself. BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul, who is considered close to Naqvi, told reporters that the ceremony had to be scrapped due to India's refusal.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later hit out strongly to agencies: "We have decided not to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who is one of the main leaders of Pakistan... But that does not mean that the gentleman will take away the trophy with him, along with the medals."

As India celebrated without the silverware, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha defended his chairman, saying: "Look, he is the ACC chairman. He is well within his rights to give away the trophy."

The trophy saga has now sparked an unprecedented diplomatic standoff in cricket, overshadowing one of the most thrilling Asia Cup finals in recent memory.