IND vs PAK: Pakistan TV panellist makes disgusting comment on Air after Asia Cup 2025 Defeat

The India-Pakistan Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2025 turned into a highly charged affair both on and off the field, with India extending their impressive winning run against their traditional rivals.

The fixture, already laced with political and sporting tensions, saw moments of on-field confrontation, controversial gestures from Pakistan players, and later, a disturbing remark from a Pakistani television show that went viral.

Chasing a modest target of 172, India rode on the assured batting of Shubman Gill (47) and the aggressive brilliance of Abhishek Sharma (74) to secure a dominant victory. The duo combined to dismantle Pakistan's struggling bowling attack, displaying contrasting yet complementary approaches - Gill relying on textbook stroke play while Abhishek attacked with relentless power-hitting.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game is making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character. They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now. They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

The match also featured tense on-field incidents, with verbal spats and heated body language dominating the contest. Abhishek Sharma was seen involved in a fiery altercation with Haris Rauf, while Pakistan pacer's provocative gesture drew sharp criticism across platforms. Such unsporting behaviour further amplified the intensity of the clash, overshadowing stretches of competitive cricket.

What truly shocked many fans, however, came from outside the stadium. A Pakistani TV show clip surfaced online where the discussion on the team's performance took an alarming turn.

When asked if Pakistan had any chance of winning at that stage, one panelist replied: "Mere khayal mein ya to ye karde ya kuch ladke firing hi kar dena idhar match he khatam karo kyunki confirm hai hum harenge." (I think either they should give it their all or the boys can do some firing and end the match because it's confirmed that we will lose this)

The panellist laughed after making the remark, adding to the outrage, particularly as former cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal were present during the discussion. Pakistan have been a serial loser against India in recent years, and they have now suffered their second defeat in seven days.