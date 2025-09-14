English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
IND vs PAK Toss Report, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Win the Toss and elect to Bat, Playing 11 Announced

By MyKhel Staff

India are up against Pakistan in Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (September 14).

Both India and Pakistan have started with a victory in the continental competition. India won their first match against hosts UAE, whereas Pakistan also registered a magnificent win over Oman.

IND vs PAK Toss Report Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Toss Result Playing 11

Suryakumar Yadav and his team will be hoping for a victory against their arch-rivals, as it would ensure a place in the Super Four. For Pakistan, the scenario remains the same, who will be aiming for a good outing as well.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Toss Result

Pakistan won the Toss and elected to Bat first.

India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Pakistan captain Salman Agha confirmed that they are going with an unchanged team for the match. India captain Suryakumar Yadav said that he was more than happy to bowl. India have also made no changes to their side.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Faran, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmad

India and Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Squads

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Story first published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 19:12 [IST]
