India A vs Australia A 2020 Practice match: Schedule, Squads, India time, TV channel info

India A will be led by Ajinkya Rahane, while Australia A will be captained by Tim Paine.

It will be a good chance for Test specialists like Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari to get some real time match action ahead of the first Test at Adelaide, beginning on December 17.

Here's an essential TV guide of the match that will be played between December 6 and December 8.

1. Match date and time

5 AM IST on Sunday, December 6.

2. Match on TV guide

The match will be live on Sony Six and DD.

3. Live streaming

The Live streaming of the match will be on cricket.com.au.

4. Squads (All the players will not available for the match because of T20I series between India and Australia)

India A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia A: Tim Paine (Captain/WK), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.