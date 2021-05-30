India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja talks about the match which completely transformed him as a Test cricketer

In an interview with the Indian Express, the left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner from Rajkot has revealed about the travails he went through the days while waiting for his come back.

"I was in the Test squad but not playing as we played a lot overseas. I wasn't playing ODIs. I wasn't playing domestic too as I would be travelling with the Indian team though not playing. I wasn't getting any opportunity to prove myself. I would keep thinking about how I am going to come back," Jadeja told the news daily.

The all-rounder has so far played 51 Tests, 168 ODIs, and 50 T20 Internationals, but the Test match which completely changed Jadeja was in England in 2018.

In the fifth and final Test match of the 2018 tour of England, the talented cricketer played a brilliant knock of 86 not out off 156 balls at the Kennington Oval. While chasing England's first-innings total of 332, India had lost six wickets for 160 and the tourists were under extreme pressure when the southpaw walked into the middle.

Jadeja played a superb knock as he countered the quality English bowling attack in the latter's home condition, but his team ended up losing the game by 188 runs and lost the series 4-1. However, that knock proved to be a turning point for the southpaw.

Talking about how that innings at the Oval, Jadeja said it gave him the confidence that he could score anywhere in the world.

"That Test changed everything for me, poora (complete) game - my performance, my confidence, everything. When you score in English conditions against the best bowling attack, it greatly impacts your confidence. It makes you feel your technique is good enough to score anywhere in the world."

Jadeja has made several important contributions in Test cricket ever since and has emerged as a key member in the red-ball format as well. He's a part of the 20-strong Indian Test squad which is scheduled to travel England for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and a 5-Test series against England.