Melbourne Test: Dominant India beat Australia to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Opta
Melbourne Test: India beat Australia by 137 runs to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Melbourne, December 30: India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after wrapping up a 137-run win over Australia in the third Test in Melbourne on Sunday (December 30).

Rain delayed the start of play at the MCG on day five, but India quickly took the two wickets they needed to grab a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

Pat Cummins (63) and Nathan Lyon (7) were dismissed as Australia fell for 261, well short of their target of 399.

Day 5: As it happened

Jasprit Bumrah (3-53) had Cummins caught at first slip by Cheteshwar Pujara before Lyon edged behind off Ishant Sharma (2-40).

The fourth Test starts in Sydney on Thursday and India are on track to win a Test series in Australia for the first time.

After winning the toss and batting first, India's 443-7 in the first innings proved to be decisive as the MCG pitch deteriorated.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 8:10 [IST]
