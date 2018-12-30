Melbourne Test: Dominant India beat Australia to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rain delayed the start of play at the MCG on day five, but India quickly took the two wickets they needed to grab a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

Pat Cummins (63) and Nathan Lyon (7) were dismissed as Australia fell for 261, well short of their target of 399.

Day 5: As it happened

Jasprit Bumrah (3-53) had Cummins caught at first slip by Cheteshwar Pujara before Lyon edged behind off Ishant Sharma (2-40).

The fourth Test starts in Sydney on Thursday and India are on track to win a Test series in Australia for the first time.

After winning the toss and batting first, India's 443-7 in the first innings proved to be decisive as the MCG pitch deteriorated.