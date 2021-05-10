India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara receives first COVID-19 jab days after IPL 2021 suspension

The 33-year-old cricketer took to his Twitter handle to share an image in which he could be seen taking the jab days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed.

Pujara tweeted, "Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible. #staysafe #GetVaccinated."

Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible 🙏#staysafe #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/IjGOV2iEUq — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 10, 2021

Pujara was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in the IPL 2021. The franchise was also hit by the bio-bubble breach as bowling coach L Balaji and the team's bus driver tested COVID-19 positive, forcing the organisers to postpone their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, who were also hit with the pandemic.

Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Ishant Sharma received their first dose of vaccine. While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on Instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfie in front of a vaccination centre.

"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant wrote on his Twitter handle.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first dose of vaccination.

The Indian cricket team will be leaving for England on June 2 for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton. Virat Kohli and his band's three and a half month tour to the United Kingdom comprise 5-Test matches against England in August-September.

The members of the Test squad will stay the whole time in the UK while a young limited-overs side will tour Sri Lanka in the month of July for T20I and ODI series. Big names such as skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will not be part of the tour as they will be engaged in a marquee five-match Test series in England.

"We have planned a white ball series for the senior men's team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told PTI in an interaction.

Asked how will India segregate the two teams, Ganguly said that it will be a different side, which won't have anyone from the outfit that will be in the United Kingdom at that time.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. Now, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.