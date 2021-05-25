India captain Virat Kohli takes 'accidental crossbar challenge' - Watch video

Kohli, who could be seen playing at a football field alone, took to his Instagram handle and shared the video and captioned it: "Accidental crossbar challenge." The video got a big thumbs up from the fans.

Meanwhile, the players staying in Mumbai, including Kohli, started undergoing quarantine separately. The players will join the group before taking the charter to England on June 2.

The BCCI has planned things in such a way that those who entered the bubble late do not face any problem and can even work out in their rooms while completing the 7-day quarantine period.

"Kohli and the rest of the members who entered the bubble on Monday (May 25) will not straightaway mix with those who are already in the bubble. They will do a 7-day quarantine and then join the group before leaving for England. Till then, they will have all the necessary facilities in their rooms only," ANI reported.

Considering skipper Kohli loves working out, arrangements have also been made for the players to train in their rooms.

"Arrangements have been made so that they can train in the room. Cycles, dumbbells, bars have all been arranged for in the rooms so that they doesn't need to walk out and can stay in shape."

Asked about the COVID-19 testing plans for the Mumbai boys, the source said: "They will undergo tests every day. We don't wish to keep anything to chance."

In fact, the BCCI has also ensured that the cricketers will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in England under the guidance of the UK health department. The WTC final is scheduled to take place from June 18 in Southampton, England, and India will face the Kiwis for the ultimate prize in the traditional format.