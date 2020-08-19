India cricketer Rohit Sharma joins Team Oakley, to sport Oakley eyewear on and off the pitch

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Goss, Oakley Global Brand Director, said, "Rohit Sharma is a world-class performer, an inspiration for the younger generation and an icon who has made his mark with his sporting excellence. A true game-changer, Rohit champions passion, progression, and performance - values that represent Oakley, thus making him an ideal fit to represent and lead the brand dialogue. We are excited to have him onboard and look forward to a successful association."

As a long-time Oakley supporter, Rohit joins the strong circle of globally celebrated athletes living out their obsessions, and will be wearing the brand's eyewear equipped with Oakley Prizm, a revolutionary lens technology, grounded in decades of research that has turned eyewear into vital sports equipment.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit said, "I am delighted to be associated with Oakley, a brand I have always admired. As an athlete, I believe it is imperative that we use the correct eyewear with optimum protection and clear vision. Globally acclaimed for its innovative lens technologies, unparalleled optical clarity and unmatched stylish options, Oakley is my preferred eyewear on and off the field."

Rohit Sharma had a phenomenal 2019 Cricket World Cup scoring 5 centuries to break the record for the most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He now has 6 centuries in two World Cups in 2015 and 2019, respectively. Rohit's stupendous achievements in one day international and 20-20 cricket over the years has led to him fondly being referred to as one of the greatest white-ball batsmen of all time.

This partnership is Oakley's latest stride towards the brand's deep-rooted commitment to sports performance in India.

Source: Media Release