India eves to take on Australia and England

Bengaluru, December 22: The Australian women's cricket team will travel to India in March 2018 to take part in three ODIs against their Indian counterparts as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020).

Prior to the ODI series against India, Australia will play two one-day warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai.

After the completion of the ODI series, a T20I tri-series featuring India Australia and England will be held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.

Full schedule

March 6: Warm-up vs India 'A' at Mumbai

March 8: Warm-up vs India 'A' at Mumbai

ODIs (All matches in Baroda): March 12, March 15, March 18

T20I (Tri-series - India, Australia, England, All matches in Mumbai)

March 22: India vs Australia

March 24: Australia vs England

March 26: India vs England

March 28: India vs Australia

March 30: Australia vs England

April 1: India vs England

April 3: Final