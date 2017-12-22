India eves to take on Australia and England

Bengaluru, December 22: The Australian women's cricket team will travel to India in March 2018 to take part in three ODIs against their Indian counterparts as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020).
Prior to the ODI series against India, Australia will play two one-day warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai.
After the completion of the ODI series, a T20I tri-series featuring India Australia and England will be held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Full schedule
March 6: Warm-up vs India 'A' at Mumbai
March 8: Warm-up vs India 'A' at Mumbai
ODIs (All matches in Baroda): March 12, March 15, March 18
T20I (Tri-series - India, Australia, England, All matches in Mumbai)
March 22: India vs Australia
March 24: Australia vs England
March 26: India vs England
March 28: India vs Australia
March 30: Australia vs England
April 1: India vs England
April 3: Final