India men and women's team to feature in a double-header T20I series against South Africa

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned a T20I double header series between India and South Africa next year.

India women and men's cricket teams will play a three-match T20I series against South Africa in January.

As per the board, such a double header will garner viewers for both the matches, to be held on the same day. The proposal for the same was put forward by Cricket South Africa.

An Indian Express report has quoted BCCI sources as saying that Mithali Raj-led Indian women's team will head for the African nation for a bilateral series with Indian men in January 2018.

BCCI too has agreed to the requests of senior India women cricketers that they should be given more overseas tour exposure. It will ensure the women's cricket matches also broadcast live.

"They had requested us and we have accepted their proposal. It will help women's team a lot and the matches will be shown live too. It will be played on the same stadium before India games. The BCCI is planning to have similar kind of activity for women's in future too. There will be more India A games for women's team in future," the report quoted the sources as saying.

The BCCI had organized a similar double header T20I series in January 2016 when both men and women's cricket teams played three matches against Australia.

Interestingly, India won both the series. Women in Blue won it by a margin of 2-1, while Men In Blue clean swept the 'Yellow Brigade' in the three T20I-series.