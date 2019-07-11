Cricket

India physio Patrick Farhart, fitness coach Shankar Basu resign post ICC WC 2019 exit

By
India physio Patrick Farhart quits
India physio Patrick Farhart quits

Bengaluru, July 11: India physiotherapist Patrick Farhat and fitness/conditioning coach Shankar Basu ended their tenue with the team after the side crashed out of the ICC World Cup 2019 with a semifinal loss to New Zealand. They bid adieu by thanking the BCCI for the support.

India suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Old Trafford on Wednesday (July 10).

"Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future," Farhat tweeted.

Farhat, who was with the team since 2015 alongwith Shankar Basu, had informed the BCCI that their stint with the national team would end after the World Cup Some Indian players took to social media to thank the Australian for his services and wish him luck for the future.

"Thank you for everything..You're a great man!!Misteerrrrrrrrrrr Kennnnneedddyyyyyyyyyyy" Dhawal Kulkarani tweeted.

"You're truly amazing ! Thanks for everything you've done for me . Best wishes to you n your family," bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar said.

"You are a champion my friend," said Surkumar Yadav who plays for Mumbai.

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
