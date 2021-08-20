India Predicted 15-member Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Competition for spinners, all-rounder slots

In fact, several members of the squad select themselves. The certainties are skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah etc.

While there can be little doubt that Shikhar Dhawan, a white ball giant and a batsman with exemplary record in the ICC events, are sure to board the flight to the UAE, him coming out to open could be in some doubt. The reason is Kohli's statement of him opening along with Rohit in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli gave us a teaser of that in the first phase of the IPL 2021 when he opened for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the company of Devdutt Padikkal. However, a final call could depend on the IPL 2021, which will be played at the same venue ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India will also have to think of Hardik's role in the team. The all-rounder brings in immense balance to the side when he bats and bowls. But after returning from an injury, Hardik has become more of a batsman with him bowling only on occasions.

His outings for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 will be closely monitored, particularly because he was off-colour in the recent away series against Sri Lanka. In the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar could get the nod, and Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav might just miss out.

Bumrah is a certainty while he could be supported by Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur as they also bring in a lot of value addition with the bat as well.

Here's India probable squad for T20 World Cup:

1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5, KL Rahul, 6. Rishabh Pant, 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Shardul Thakur, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Jasprit Bumrah, 12. Deepak Chahar, 13. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 14. Ishan Kishan, 15. Washington Sundar.