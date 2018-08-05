Ashwin positive on India's chances despite Edgbaston loss

England claimed a 31-run success in Birmingham after India fell short of their victory target of 194 in the first of five matches in the series.

There were plenty of positives to take from an Indian perspective, with captain Virat Kohli scoring 200 across the two innings after previously struggling in English conditions, and the bowlers taking 20 wickets.

1

42374

Spinner Ashwin is therefore optimistic that India can come from behind to secure their first Test series win in England since 2007.

Win or loose it’s part of the game..Test Cricket at its best..Congratulations Team England... what a test match it’s been... thoroughly enjoyed this test could have gone either way... india will bounce back in next game @HomeOfCricket #EngvsIndia test series @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 4, 2018

"We are staying positive," he said.

"I've been on tour since 2011, and during that time this team has got a lot of positive vibes in terms of believing that we can pull it off from any stage because we have done in the past.

"On our past three or four away tours that we've been on, we've managed to pull off some incredible victories, and probably to win a Test series in England - and that too a five Test match series - we'll have to pull off something special at some stage."