Ashwin positive on India's chances despite Edgbaston loss

Posted By: OPTA
Birmingham, August 5: Ravichandran Ashwin is confident India can still win their Test series with England, despite losing the opening contest at Edgbaston on Saturday (August 4).

England claimed a 31-run success in Birmingham after India fell short of their victory target of 194 in the first of five matches in the series.

There were plenty of positives to take from an Indian perspective, with captain Virat Kohli scoring 200 across the two innings after previously struggling in English conditions, and the bowlers taking 20 wickets.

Spinner Ashwin is therefore optimistic that India can come from behind to secure their first Test series win in England since 2007.

"We are staying positive," he said.

"I've been on tour since 2011, and during that time this team has got a lot of positive vibes in terms of believing that we can pull it off from any stage because we have done in the past.

"On our past three or four away tours that we've been on, we've managed to pull off some incredible victories, and probably to win a Test series in England - and that too a five Test match series - we'll have to pull off something special at some stage."

BAN 171/5 (20.0 vs WI
    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
