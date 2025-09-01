India's Cricket Economy Hit by Rs 7000 Crore Loss After Fantasy Sports Ban

India's cricketing ecosystem is staring at a massive financial setback of nearly ₹7,000 crore after the Centre banned money-based online games, including fantasy sports - a sector that had emerged as the largest driver of sports advertising in recent years.
Fantasy sports platforms like Dream11 and My11Circle had become cornerstone sponsors for Indian cricket, sports broadcasters, and digital streaming platforms. Their sudden withdrawal has created a gaping void in the sponsorship and advertising landscape.
Advertising spends from fantasy sports alone were pegged at ₹5,000 crore annually, with another ₹2,000 crore from other real-money gaming operators such as online rummy platforms. This ban has effectively wiped out India's fastest-growing segment of sports marketing.
The ripple effect is already visible:
With the Asia Cup scheduled to begin on September 9, the BCCI is urgently seeking a replacement sponsor and reportedly targeting ₹452 crore for the 2025-28 cycle.
Several IPL franchises, who signed lucrative tie-ups with fantasy sports operators, also face significant revenue losses in the upcoming season.
Sports broadcasters and streaming giants, who had become highly dependent on fantasy gaming ads, stand to lose the most. Digital platforms like Google and Meta, which enjoyed massive spends from real-money gaming companies, will also see revenues shrink sharply.
The biggest blow, however, will likely fall on JioStar, the country's top player in sports media rights. With fantasy platforms out of the picture, media revenue projections for marquee events such as the IPL and ICC tournaments may have to be slashed.
India's advertising expenditure, pegged at ₹1-1.5 lakh crore, was projected to grow at 7-8% annually. The ban has thrown those projections off track, leaving the entire ad ecosystem scrambling for alternative sponsors.
The government's crackdown on money-based gaming is not just a regulatory move - it has reshaped the economics of Indian cricket overnight, putting pressure on broadcasters, streaming platforms, franchises, and even the BCCI itself.