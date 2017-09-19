India-South Africa Test series likely to begin from January 5

New Delhi, Sep 19: Team India and South Africa will lock horns in the first week of January, next year, to begin the Test series.

As per a Cricinfo report, Virat Kohli and his boys are likely to clash with Faf du Plessis and company at Cape Town on January 5 or 6 to embark upon a riveting four-Test series.

The Indian team would be leaving for African shores in the last week of December after completing a long home season.

Men In Blue will depart for South Africa to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in what is being tipped to be the No. 1 Test side's first real challenge.

As per the report, Cricket South Africa (CSA) wanted to host the opening Test on January 2 at Newlands, because this has been a tradition. Once the BCCI didn't agree to that, the CSA wanted the Test to be held on January 4 to ensure maximum crowd turnout due to the holiday week.

But the BCCI has, reportedly, informed the CSA that its team will reach in the last week of December for the India-Sri Lanka series ends on December 24.

The Indian board was also in the favour of giving some break to the cricketers before they embark upon a challenging tour. The board also wants a practice match for its team so that they understand the conditions.

It now seems that Team India will get a warm-up game before Test series begins. Veteran South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers in probability will be making his comeback to the Test side after taking a break from the longer format.

It was also reported earlier that India women and men's cricket teams will play a three-match T20I series against the Proteas down under.